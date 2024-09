JAIL LOG: Sept. 19, 2024

Covington Police Department





GERICA BERNARD ANDERSON JR, 29, Covington, was arrested September 12th and charged with INTERFERENCE WITH GOVERNMENT PROPERTY - FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG STALKING - MISDEMEANOR.

SEDRICK ONEAL BOLDEN, 44, Forsyth, was arrested September 10th and charged with CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 1ST DEGREE.

GARY CRAIG DAVENPORT. 54, Covington, was arrested September 13th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG ASS, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN).

RASHAD ROMEL FOUNTAIN, 33, Conyers, was arrested September 15th and charged with NO PROOF OF INSURANCE THEFT BY DECEPTION - MISDEMEANOR

ROLANDO MARTINEZ GARCIA, 42, Covington, was arrested September 10th and charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR) DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL IMPROPER LEFT TURN WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR

MARQUAVION ANTIONUS GRIER, 42, Covington, was arrested September 14th and charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

ZAIRE DEMARIO KING, 20, Covington, was arrested September 9th and charged with CONTRIBUTING TO DELINQUENCY OR DEPENDENCY OF A MINOR - FELONY DFECTIVE EQUIPMENT GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION AND USE OF DRUG RELATED OBJECTS POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE III CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN POSSESSION OF SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN, SAWED-OFF RIFLE, MACHINE GUN, DANGEROUS WEAPON, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

ELIJAH CHARLES PAYTON, was arrested September 14th and was charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY, CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

TAURUS LEITROYE PUGH, 24, Homeless, was arrested September 12th and was charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

JOSHUA DALE BABB, 35, Griffin, was arrested September 9th and was charged with HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

KANIJA LAJAYLA BRUCE, 26, Miami, was arrested September 13th and was charged with THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

KIMBERLY JOY DIGH, 50, Covington, was arrested September 9th and was charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

ANDREW JAMES FARMER, 33, Covington, was arrested September 12th and was charged with TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS - FELONY

ERIC STEPHON GOODWYN, 53, Covington, was arrested September 14th and was charged with DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE NO LICENSE ON FILE NO PROOF OF INSURANCE SUSPENDED, REVOKED OR CANCELED REGISTRATION.

CHARLES ANTHONY GREEN JR, 36, Harrisburg, was arrested September 9th and was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

TEWAYNE ALEX HEWITT, 17, Covington, was arrested September 10th and was charged with CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

PHILLIP WASHINGTON KING SR, 67, Covington, was arrested September 14th and was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) IMPROPER STARTING OF PARKED VEHICLE

NATHANIEL LEE MITCHELL, 69, Conyers, was arrested September 8th and was charged with DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

DEREK NATHANIEL PETERS, 24, Covington, was arrested September 13th and was charged with DISOBEYING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

BIANCA SHUNICE REED, 30, COvington, was arrested September 9th and was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR).

DARRON RARNARD STONE, 25, Covington, was arrested September 14th and charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR) HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY DAWSON COUNTY IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

TIFFANIE RENAE TOWNLEY, 30, Covington, was arrested September 9th and was charged with DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR), HABITUAL VIOLATOR.

TRESTIAN DSHAUN WELLS-GRANT, 24, Ellenwood, was arrested September 10th and was charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG; DWLS, SPEEDING.





Newton County Sheriff’s Office





DARIEN JAVON ABERCROMBIE, 18, Decatur, was arrested September 13th and charged with BATTERY.

ERICA DIANNE BABCOCK, 27, Loganville, was arrested September 13th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR

DEXTER DONNELL CHERRYJR, 36, Covington, was arrested September 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF THEFT BY RECEIVING THEFT BY DECEPTION).

TRISTAN QUANTAVIOUS CODY, 21, Covington, was arrested September 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG

BRENDAN KEITH DOAN, 34, Covington, was arrested September 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS OF METH)

DRINNEN JOHN RUSSELL, 28, Barnesville, was arrested September 11th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORIG:PUBLIC DRUNK, CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

SHAQUELL LAFRADUS FISHER, 30, Covington, was arrested September 12th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

DARNELL RENE FLOYD, 40, Unadilla, was arrested September 13th and charged with BACK FOR COURT.

JASON WADE TYLER GALAZA, 28, Cleveland, was arrested September 13th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

MARQUEZ RASHEED GILL, 25, Lithonia, was arrested September 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:FINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD, VIO MOT V.

BRYAN LEE GORE, 35, Covington, was arrested September 13th and charged with GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF FLEEING, RECK DRIVING, FAILURE TO STOP, FAILURE.. WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

CARYON JA’MARCUS GRIER, 19, Conyers, was arrested September 11th and charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT MURDER - FELONY POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

LINDA MARIE HALL, 29, Suwannee, was arrested September 12th and charged with COURT SENTENCED.

ANECIA LYNETTE HILL, 53, Covington, was arrested September 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

DARIUS DANELL JOHNSON, 36, Shellman, was arrested September 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG DWLS, DUI.

DARRELL ANTWAN JOHNSON, 38, Covington, was arrested September 14th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: AGG. STALKING, BURGLARY IST.)

JEREMY SHANE KIDD, 47, Covington, was arrested September 9th and charged with ROBBERY, SIMPLE ASSAULT, THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY

MONTAIVE HIKING LIGHTNER, 25, Decatur, was arrested September 9th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG DWLS.

YVONNE NICOLE LOWE, 44, Atlanta, was arrested September 9th and was charged with FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (ORG:THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY) FAILURE TO APPEAR (BW) (POSS OF FIREARM, FORG 2 DG, FORG FIN TR.

DEMARCUS DEWAYNE LYNWOOD, 36, Davisboro, was arrested September 12th and was charged with BACK FOR COURT.

NICHOLAS GLEN MANNING, 32, Covington, was arrested September 13th and was charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL TRESPASS.

KARLIC HASUN MATTHEWS, 30, Mcdonough, was arrested September 11th and was charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HIJACKING A MOTOR VEHICLE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

BRIAN PATRICK MCMONAGLE, 42, Covington, was arrested September 13th and was charged with POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

JERRELL BOBBY MOORE, 48, Mcdonough, was arrested September 12th and was charged with AGGRAVATED ASSAULT AGGRAVATED ASSAULT HIJACKING A MOTOR VEHICLE POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING CO MMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

AHKEEM MYKE PAYNE, 28, Covington, was arrested September 10th and was charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

TERRY CHARLES RAY, 43, Covington, was arrested September 9th and was charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG AGG ASSAULT.

TANYA CARMEL ROBINSON, 58, Covington, was arrested September 13th and was charged with FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FA CTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS O WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

ANDRE ONEAL SMITH, 44, Porterdale, was arrested September 10th and was charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

TRUIN JAIMYZE SMITH, 20, Covington, was arrested September 11th and charged with GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

KALONGI MUGAB VEREEN, 29, Monroe, was arrested September 13th and charged with COURT SENTENCED.

NIYA SIMONE WHITE, 19, Covington, was arrested September 14th and charged with SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

MITCHELL GARRETT WILBANKS, 36, Covington, was arrested September 13th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

JOSEPH THOMAS WILLINGHAM, 42, Covington, was arrested September 13th and charged with POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: POSS METH, PDRO).

AMBRE KENYEL HALL, 26, Covington, was arrested September 14th and was charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI.

RODNEISHA JEMIYA NAKIA JACKSON, 28, Covington, was arrested September 10th and charged with PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARG.

JAMARI TUSHONDE JAMES, 20, Covington, was arrested September 9th and was charged with BACK FOR COURT (ORIG: ENTER AUTO,TXT).

JOSHUA LARS KUHL, 45, Marietta, was arrested September 10th and was charged with BACK FOR COURT.

BRYCE DANIEL MERRITT, 17, Conyers, was arrested September 12th and was charged with SUPERIOR COURT GRAND JURY INDICTMENT.

NYKOLAS CHRISTOPHER VALENTINO, 58, Covington, was arrested September 10th and was charged with CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR) DUTY TO REPORT ACCIDENT FALSE STATEMENTS OR WRITINGS; CONCEAL FA CTS OR FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS IN MATTERS O.





GSP





DONALD EDWARD ARMOUR, 53, Covington, was arrested September 14th and charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI IMPROPER LANE USAGE PURCHASE, POSSESS OR HAVE CONTROL OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE I OR NARCO.

ALLISON LEE BURTON, 21, Raleigh, was arrested September 21st and was charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER.

LAVONJI RAMON GREEN, 47, Douglas, was arrested September 15th and was charged with DUI FIRST OFFENSE, OPEN CONTAINER, SPEEDING - 45 MILES AND OVER

SHELBY KAREL HOLMAN, 47, Oxford, was arrested September 14th and was charged with DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE WI OPEN CONTAINER TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS.

STEPHANIE LYNN INBODY, 18, Covington, was arrested September 10th and was charged with BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR.





WEEKENDERS





BRENAE ELAINE CAMPBELL, 36, Conyers

JOSHUA WILLARD GOWER, 33, Toccoa

GILBERT LEE JACKSON, 34, Milledgeville