Perry Britten Haymore, 83, passed away on September 9, 2024, in Covington, Georgia. He was born August 9, 1941, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Joe and Grace Haymore. The young family, which included Perry’s older sister, Jo Ann, lived on Pharr Road in Buckhead until making the decision to return to Newton County. The family settled in North Covington, and Perry enjoyed growing up in a close knit community. In addition to playing all sports, he grew up riding his horse, Dan, and referred to himself as the “Cowboy of Odum Street.”

Perry graduated from Newton High School in 1959. He was a three-sport athlete in high school and earned All-State football honors during his senior year. When not playing sports, Perry worked as a delivery boy for his parents’ grocery store, Haymore’s Quality Market, which is the current location of The Townhouse Café.

After high school, Perry attended Austin Peay State College in Clarkesville, Tennessee on a football scholarship. He played two seasons for the Governors before transferring to the University of Tennessee where he would receive his bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

Perry began his teaching and coaching career in 1965 at Evans High School in Augusta, Georgia where he coached football and girls’ basketball. Evans High School always held a special place in Perry’s heart because that is where he met his beloved wife, Patricia Garrett, formerly of Warrenton, Georgia. He remained at Evans until 1967 when Newton County High School Principal, Homer Sharp, Sr., extended the offer to return home to teach and coach at his alma mater. Go Rams!

Perry and Pat returned to Perry’s hometown of Covington in the summer of 1967 with their two sons, George David and Christopher Britten, and Perry began coaching and teaching biology at Newton High School. Coach Haymore would serve the students of Newton County for the next 35+ years as a teacher, coach, and administrator. He was loved and respected by his players, and many of his former players still called him Coach when they saw him out in the community.

As a young child, Perry became a member of the First United Methodist Church of Covington and remained a member until his death. He graciously and humbly served in many capacities in the life of CFUMC.

He was a dedicated member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington and continued attending meetings and supporting the Club until shortly before his death. During his retirement he enjoyed playing golf almost every day at The Oaks Golf Course and eating at his favorite local establishments, Butcher Block and Waffle House. If he was not at one of these locations, he could often be found walking his and Pat’s dog, A.J., in the Covington City Cemetery.

Perry was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, teacher, coach, and friend. His smile and good humor will be greatly missed.

Perry was preceded in death by his parents and his wife. He is survived by his two sons and daughters-in-law, David and Betty Ann (Allgood) Haymore and Chris and Kye (Whisnante) Haymore; his grandchildren, Lauren Elyse Haymore, Charles Warthen Haymore, Albert Killingsworth, and Lena Killingsworth Reach; his great-grandchildren, Emmett and Jackson Reach; his sister, Jo Ann Haymore Paty; many nieces and nephews; and his treasured pet, A.J.

In order to honor his life and legacy, Perry’s family will be receiving family and friends at Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home from 5pm-8pm on September 20, and a memorial service will be held at Covington First United Methodist Church at 11am on September 21 with a private burial to follow.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Department at Covington First United Methodist, the Wesley Methodist Church Building Fund, or the Newton High School Athletic Program.