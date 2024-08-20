Gary Barnes Crawford of Covington, Ga was born to Ouida and James Crawford on September 18, 1940. He loved spending time with his family, playing golf, restoring trucks, finding a good deal, and tending to his yard. He would give the shirt off his back to help a neighbor in need and laughed at his own jokes before he could get them all the way out. He taught us all how to love and loved well until his last moment on August 17, 2024. His love lives on through his wife - Karen Crawford, his children - Patrick Crawford, Jennifer and Chris Hughes, Ashley and Trey Adams, his grandchildren - Cole Crawford, Austin, Sarah and Justin Hughes, Selah, Judah, Ezra and Reina Adams, Conway and Birdie Crawford, and his sibling - Edward Crawford. One day we will see him again; until then, we know he is hitting the longest golf drives in heaven.

Visitation will be held at Central Church, 11157 City Pond Road, Covington, GA on Thursday, August 22 from 1-3 with funeral immediately following at 3:00 pm.

