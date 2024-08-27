Beloved spouse, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, Dr. Joseph Derek Stone, age 53, of Madison, Georgia, passed away on August 21, 2024.

Derek was born September 18, 1970 to Linda Wilson Stone and the late Aaron Joseph Stone in Valdosta, Georgia. He completed his undergraduate education at Valdosta State College in Valdosta, Georgia, and he earned his doctorate in cell biology and anatomy at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia, where he met his husband of 29 years, Dr. Clint Buchanan. Throughout his distinguished academic career, Derek held multiple appointments, including posts as Professor and Biology Department Chair at Paine College, Augusta, Georgia; Associate Chief Academic Officer at Georgia Military College, Milledgeville, Georgia; and as Associate Provost for Academic Programs at Georgia Gwinnett College, Lawrenceville, Georgia.

No matter where he worked, however, Derek’s steadfast and primary motivation was providing students (including those often marginalized and disadvantaged, as well as non-traditional students) the opportunities and resources they needed to achieve their academic goals. He worked tirelessly through teaching, grant writing, mentoring, and overseeing academic programs and accreditation efforts to help students succeed. His colleagues repeatedly testify that he embodied the absolute finest qualities of an educator who truly advocates for students. Dr. Stone will be remembered by so many for his sincere appreciation of others and his quick-witted intelligence; as one of his colleagues has said, “he could just fill a room with his warm and genuine personality.”

Derek is preceded in death by his grandparents, Reba and Torrence Wilson (Bompy and Grangran). Derek is survived by his spouse, Dr. Clint D. Buchanan; mother, Linda Wilson Stone; brother and sister-in-law, Stuart and Shelley Stone; nephew, Andrew Wilson Stone. And of course, his much loved (albeit overfed) cat, Hogan. Derek enjoyed travel and was a life-long learner. He appreciated the opportunity to immerse himself in different cultures and new experiences.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00AM on Friday August 30th at New Covington Cemetery with Pastor Doug Gilreath officiating. Parking for the cemetery may be found four blocks south of the downtown square along Church Street near the intersection of Southview Drive. J.C. Harwell and Son Funeral Home, 2157 East Street, S.E., Covington, Georgia is serving the family.