Shooting takes place at local convenience store

NEWTON COUNTY – Deputies with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday night.

According to an NCSO news release, a shooting occurred at the JJ’s convenience store on Highway 162 in Covington at 9:30 p.m. on Sept. 18. One victim – who is currently unidentified – was transported to a local hospital.

As of now, no one has been charged for the shooting. This remains an active investigation.

This is an ongoing story. For the latest visit www.covnews.com.



