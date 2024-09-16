Piedmont Academy secures road region win over Loganville Christian Academy

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — It was a region game both teams needed a victory in, it but it was the visiting Piedmont Academy Cougars who took a 14-13 victory to spoil Loganville Christian’s homecoming.Both teams were coming off region setbacks in their previous contests so gaining a win Friday was essential for their postseason chances.After three touchdowns were scored in the game’s opening quarter, the region foes engaged in a defensive battle in the second and third quarters with neither team scoring.Tailing 14-7 at halftime, LCA fumbled to start the third quarter. Piedmont’s Mason Tumlin gave the Cougars good field position with the recovery but the drive ended with a missed field goal.The Lions moved inside Piedmont’s 30 to start the fourth quarter but fumbled again. Hunter Thomson made the recovery for the Cougars.With LCA’s offense struggling, the defense made a play with a 38-yard interception return by Isaiah Dorcley for a score with 5:35 left. The PAT was wide right, however, leaving the Lions down by a point.Piedmont took possession after the pick six and ran the clock out after LCA was offsides on a fourth and five at the Lion 22. Cougar quarterback Hunter Cleveland also connected with Jack Adams on the possession.LCA needed just two plays to reach the end zone on a 65-yard pass from JR Snell to Brandon Madon just a minute into the game. Madon added the PAT.Piedmont moved into scoring position on its first series of the game but an interception by Isaiah Eggleston stopped the threat.The visiting Cougars forced a punt and then tied the score on a long run by Tumlin and kick by Mark Myles.Piedmont took its first lead of the night on a 40-yard run by Tumlin.LCA moved into Piedmont territory on the following drive but Owen Piedra made an interception.The teams traded punts throughout the second quarter with neither adding any more points.

LCA will travel to Bethlehem Christian Academy next Friday. The BCA Knights have emerged as the region favorite and are undefeated this season.