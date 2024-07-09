Danny Camp returns to Piedmont Academy as the school's next athletic director

MONTICELLO, Ga. — From Danny Camp's perspective, it's hard to believe it has been a decade since he moved onto other ventures.

A long-time successful coach at Piedmont Academy in multiple sports, Camp left following the 2013-14 school year. The baseball program won the state title that season, something Camp had been building the program for.

Camp took a coaching job at Westfield in Perry but left the softball and baseball programs at Piedmont in great shape. The baseball program went on to win numerous state titles during the next decade as did the softball program.

It was Camp who helped the Piedmont softball program transition from slow-pitch to fast-pitch.

After successful seasons at Westfield, Camp moved to Stratford Academy in Macon.

He was asked several times through the years by Piedmont officials if he was "ready to come home." The timing was never right until now.

"When they asked this time I said, 'Yes,'" Camp said. "I think I took them a little by surprise."

Piedmont has grown athletically and academically in the decade Camp was away. Now, with nearly 500 students, the school is as large as it has ever been.

Camp returns as the school's athletic director. He will focus solely on those duties and not be involved in coaching any sports for the first time in his career.

"I always felt like I wanted to come back at some point," Camp said. "I am going to work to get our coaches what they need. I am excited about getting back into the classroom."

Camp said during most of the past decade he would often only see students at break or during lunch.

"I also look forward to mentoring some of our younger coaches," Camp said. "I am excited about that."

Camp is closing in on three decades in the teaching profession and said he felt what helped make his most successful as a coach was when he was also in the classroom.

"During my time at Piedmont I would have the students from kindergarten all the way through 12th grade," Camp said. "You really get to know the students that way."

Camp said Christian Palmer will be the school's new boys basketball coach.

"We were lucky to get him because I know several schools were pursuing him," Camp said.

Camp said he believes Palmer can build the boys program into a winner.

Maxie Maddox, an assistant last season, will be the new varsity volleyball coach.

Camp has already jumped into his new role and is eager for the 2024-25 school year. He is a 1992 graduate of Mount de Sales where he was a standout athlete. He later attended Columbus College and Georgia Southwestern.

Camp was initially hired at Piedmont by Hall of Fame coach Ron Bradley back in the 1990s. For two years Camp learned from the man considered one of the best in the business.

At Westfield, Camp’s softball teams went 128-13 winning four consecutive state titles.

One thing Camp has already learned about being back home is a much shorter commute. Camp and his family continued to live in Jasper County while he worked at Westfield and Stratford.

“Being 10 minutes from work is very nice after the commute I’ve had the past decade,” Camp said.