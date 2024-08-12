Piedmont Academy Lady Cougars aiming high again

MONTICELLO — Piedmont Academy’s fast-pitch softball team has been on top of the mountain for the past four years.

Knowing it is always tougher to stay on top than to get there, the Lady Cougars know they have perhaps their biggest challenge to keep their lofty status in 2024. However, coaches and players alike are confident when all is said and down, Piedmont will be a contender once more.

“It will be a challenge to win it all again,” coach Joe Johnson said. “The main difference will be teams we have played in the past to the ones we will play this season.”

With a new region and new classification setup, the Lady Cougars will be competing against the largest and best programs in GIAA. The team, which begins the new season Thursday against George Walton Academy, has been practicing the past couple of weeks dodging the rain in the process.

“We are excited about our team this year,” Johnson said. “We have several players returning and some really good young players who are going to get a lot of playing time this year.”

Sophomore Mackenzie Plunkett will handle the bulk of the work inside the pitcher’s circle. Her coach said Plunkett would pitch 90 percent of the innings for Piedmont.

“Last year she threw 35-40 percent of our innings,” Johnson said. “She has looked really good all summer in travel play and in practice. We are ready to put her in the pitcher’s circle and provide good defense behind her.”

Last year’s top pitcher, Emily Whitwell, transferred to Jasper County High School. Whitwell was the Player of the Year for GIAA Class AA in 2023.

The team should also be strong at the plate. Johnson said the Lady Cougars will have a lot of power in the lineup. During the state tournament last fall, Piedmont had seven homers. The players who connected for those home runs are all back.

Seniors Teagan Hinson, Marissa Holder and Kamie Gibby will be among those leading the offense.

We will need to stay within ourselves offensively,” Johnson said. “We have to have controlled at bats where we are picking good pitches to swing at. If we don’t that will be our Achilles Heel if there is one. We have to realize we don’t have to always be looking for a homer or the crowd pleaser. Let’s go for doubles and just score runs.”

Junior Kolbee Osborne will be the team’s main catcher after being a designated batter last season.

“We really have the same team we had last year other than our top pitcher and third baseman,” Johnson said.

The opener on Aug. 8 against George Walton, set for 6 p.m. at home, will be a challenge right out of the gate. The Lady Bulldogs are expected to compete for their region title.

“They have several seniors,” Johnson said. “They are similar to us. They are a good group. I think they will be right in the mix in AAAA by the end of the year. We don’t start off easy playing George Walton, Westfield and Pinewood.”

The Lady Cougars will be on the road Saturday for games against Westfield and Pinewood.

Johnson said he admires what the program has done in recent seasons.

“I am glad to be a part of it,” the coach said. “It has really been a great run.

I think we have what it takes to get there again this season.”