Janice Gail Walton, known affectionately as Gail, passed away on August 28, 2024, at the age of 83 in Snellville, Georgia. Born on November 14, 1940, in Social Circle, Georgia, Gail grew up in a loving family and later took on the Walton name after marrying her late husband, James G. Walton.

Gail spent many years dedicated to her career at Big Star Grocery Store, where she was both a clerk and an inventory manager, contributing significantly to the store’s daily operations and overall success.

Known for her dry, witty sense of humor, Gail had a deep love for country music, enjoying the tunes of Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood. Her family, including her stepchildren and step-grandchildren, were the center of her world, deeply cherished as her most prized treasures.

Gail is survived by her stepdaughter, Debbie Boaz; stepson, Greg Walton; and step-grandchildren, Nicole Boaz, Joshua Boaz, P.J. Cummings, and Marissa Agrell. Step niece, Connie Marley and Step nephew, Wayne Moore. She was preceded in death by her husband, James G. Walton.

A graveside service to honor Gail’s life will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 10:30 AM at Southview Cemetery, Covington, GA. Caldwell & Cowan Funeral Home of Covington, Georgia, is assisting the family during this time.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Gail can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at [https://www.stjude.org/give.html](https://www.stjude.org/give.html). These donations will help to continue the fight against childhood diseases, a cause Gail held dear