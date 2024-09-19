LETTER: Ezell Brown, What Does it Mean to be the Sheriff?

Dear editor,

Being a community leader is more than just holding the title of the highest-ranking law enforcement officer. It’s about serving with integrity, making decisions that prioritize the well-being of the people, and upholding the values of the office you represent. As the Sheriff of Newton County, my commitment to these principles has never wavered. Unfortunately, my opponent’s approach in attempting to attain this position has not exemplified the same principles. He has chosen to use the tactics of fear and deception in an attempt to gain favor.

Over the course of this campaign, my opponent has made several attempts to demean the Office of the Sheriff and the hardworking employees who serve and protect Newton County. These attacks have not only been unjustified but disrespectful to the men and women who dedicate their lives to ensuring the safety of our community. What is most disappointing is that my opponent once stood shoulder to shoulder with these same employees. He knows firsthand the challenges and responsibilities of this job, yet now chooses to belittle the very people he once worked alongside.

I have been contacted by several of his former colleagues who have expressed their own concerns of his character and lack of leadership skills. And while my opponent continues to attack my character and spread misinformation, I will not stoop to his level. It is easy to lash out when you have nothing to run on — you are shooting in the dark, hoping to hit something. But a true leader does not lead by fear. A true leader offers solutions, not insults.

For as long as I have served as your sheriff, I have maintained a platform built on trust, transparency, and accountability. I have always had something to offer, something to stand on, because my leadership is based on real results and a genuine commitment to this community. Let me be clear: the Office of the Sheriff cannot be accredited or recognized as one of the nation’s top law enforcement agencies if the accusations my opponent is making were true. If our practices were unprofessional or unethical, the health service provider working with us would not risk their license by continuing to support us.

Being the sheriff is about more than just enforcing the law; it’s about being a friend to everyone, even to those who may not want to be your friend. It means helping in any way you can — whether by lending a listening ear, assisting with a light bill, or buying groceries for a family in need. It means being a faith leader in the community, serving as a counselor for those who are lost and trying to find their way, and ensuring that those in need have clothing and shelter. These are the responsibilities that come with this position, and I have never shied away from them.

This office, this community, deserves better than false narratives and fearmongering. My dedication to Newton County is unwavering, and I will continue to lead with the integrity, honor, and respect that this office — and this community — deserves. I refuse to tarnish the reputation of this office by engaging in petty, baseless attacks.

Our community is strong because we stand together in the face of hardship. I am proud to serve as your sheriff, and I will continue to lead with the same dedication and commitment that I have always brought to this position. What I believe the community wants most is someone who’s going to be fair, honest, and who won’t stoke fear among us. We may be in different parties, but we all live in Newton County.

Let us rise above the noise and remember what truly matters — our safety, our future, and the well-being of Newton County.

Sheriff Ezell Brown

Newton County Sheriff’s Office