PITTS: Region play is here, what should we expect?

With four games and a bye week down, region play is ahead for Newton County-area football teams as they look to capture playoff spots by season’s end.

While we eagerly wait for football later this week, let’s take a look at where each team stands ahead of their region openers.

Alcovy Tigers (1-3, 0-0 Region 8-AAAAA)

Early on, the Tigers have faced challenges as the team searches for consistency on both sides of the ball.

But, momentum might be on Alcovy’s side as the Tigers are coming off their first win of the season.

On Sept. 6, the Tigers went into Rockdale County and defeated the 3-0 Bulldogs 12-9 in overtime on a rainy Friday night.

That win came after a 0-3 start that saw the team get outscored 185-39.

Offensively, the Tigers seem to still be looking for consistency through the air as the team has deployed multiple quarterbacks through the first three games.

Alcovy’s week one starter, Ayden Goddard, has seen time behind center along with Cam Scott and Kavion Sutton.

Although multiple quarterbacks entered the game against Rockdale County, it was Scott that delivered the winning score for the Tigers in overtime. Another benefit of Scott playing quarterback is it also allows Goddard to be used in other ways as the junior spends time at wide receiver, too.

One bright spot in the Tigers' offense is in the ground game with Nick Slidell.

Slidell has been a breakout player for Alcovy in 2024 as the senior has led the team offensively in multiple of its games so far.

As the team looks ahead to Region 8-AAAAA, there is not a runaway favorite that has seemed to pull away.

As it stands, many of Alcovy’s region foes have had mixed seasons so far.

Outside of Jackson County that is 3-1, every team in the region for the Tigers is .500 or worse.

Out of the seven teams, two (Loganville and Apalachee) are still searching for their first two wins of the season.

Current region standings:

1. Habersham Central (2-3, 1-0)

2. Jackson County (3-1, 0-0)

3. Clarke Central (2-2, 0-0)

3. Winder-Barrow (2-2, 0-0)

5. Alcovy (1-3, 0-0)

6. Apalachee (0-3, 0-0)

7. Loganville (0-5, 0-1)

The Tigers will open region play this Thursday, Sept. 19 at home against Winder-Barrow at 7:30 p.m.

Eastside Eagles (4-0, 0-0 Region 8-AAAA)

It has been a historic start for the Eagles in 2024.

The team sits at 4-0 ahead of its region opener as Eastside has tallied wins over Alcovy, Newton, Hiram and Archer.

The Eagles have found success at almost all levels of the team, but the run game has once again been the leading identity for this team.

Georgia Tech commit Jayden Barr has been on a tear to begin the year. The senior has scored a team-leading seven rushing touchdowns through four games.

Along with his work on offense, Barr has played just as big of a role on defense, too.

Eastside’s defense, led by Barr, Christian Gass and Bailey Benson has had success through the team’s non-region slate.

Now, a tough region awaits as the Eagles find themselves alongside two other undefeated teams.

Eastside, East Forsyth and North Oconee sit atop Region 8-AAAA as the region’s only unbeatens.

Walnut Grove is not far behind at 3-1.

Current Region Standings:

1. Eastside (4-0, 0-0)

1. East Forsyth (4-0, 0-0)

1. North Oconee (4-0, 0-0)

4. Walnut Grove (3-1, 0-0)

5. Madison County (2-2, 0-0)

6. Flowery Branch (1-3, 0-0)

7. Cedar Shoals (0-4, 0-0)

One unbeaten will have to go this week, however, as East Forsyth and North Oconee open region play against one another.

The Eagles will open region play with matches against Flowery Branch and Madison County before facing Walnut Grove.

Newton Rams (1-3, 0-0 Region 4-AAAAAA)

Although the team’s record sits at 1-3, the Rams have played well against tough competition so far in 2024.

Outside of the team’s 70-point win over the Tigers, Newton has fallen to Eastside (4-0), Douglas County (4-1) and East St. Louis (3-0).

Similar to Eastside and Alcovy, the run game has played a big role for Newton through four weeks.

With Cincinnati commit Zion Johnson doing his thing in the backfield for the Rams, Newton has been able to move the ball well along with the emergence of freshman Kevin Hartsfield, who has impressed early into his career.

On the defensive side, Minnesota commit Zach Harden Jr. has been making plays in his final season.

The senior cornerback already has three interceptions through the team’s first four games. If not for a few penalties, that number would be even more.

When it comes to region play, the Rams will have their work cut out for them.

All eyes will be on Newton’s Sept. 27 matchup with Grayson at home. After defeating Grayson for the first time ever last year, the Rams will look to do it again as the two schools find themselves in the same region once again.

Grayson sits atop the region alongside Rockdale County and South Gwinnett with a 3-1 record prior to week five.

The one loss for the Bulldogs came to Alcovy (12-9 loss in overtime), the team that Newton defeated 70-0 in week two.

Current Region Standings:

1. Grayson (3-1, 0-0)

1. Rockdale County (3-1, 0-0)

1. South Gwinnett (3-1, 0-0)

4. Heritage (2-2, 0-0)

5. Newton (1-3,0-0)

6. Grovetown (0-4, 0-0)

6. Archer (0-4, 0-0)

Newton will begin Region 4-AAAA play on the road Friday, Sept. 20 against Archer.

Last season, the Rams defeated the Tigers on the road 47-14.

Social Circle Redskins (2-2, 0-0 Region 4A-Division I)

It has been a mixed bag for the Redskins in 2024.

The team sits at 2-2 on the year and is coming off a 35-14 loss on the road to Whitefield Academy.

Consistency is what the Redskins have been searching for through the opening weeks of the season.

After scoring 48 points in the opening win over Oglethorpe County, Social Circle’s offense has averaged only 15.3 points over the last three weeks.

Through four games, the Redskins have leaned on the run with senior Jaylen Victor.

Victor has already tallied 60 carries through four games and has three touchdowns on the season.

Through the air, senior Luke Cross has completed 62 percent of his passes and has a 4-1 touchdown-interception ratio.

Social Circle’s defense has shown mixed results in regards to points allowed, but the unit has been able to force turnovers early into the season. Through four games, the Redskins’ defense has grabbed four interceptions and three fumbles.

Current Region Standings:

1. Lamar County (3-0, 0-0)

2. Jasper County (3-1, 0-0)

3. Towers (2-1, 0-0)

4. McNair (2-2, 0-0)

4. Social Circle (2-2, 0-0)

6. Putnam County (1-3, 0-0)

7. Utopian Academy (0-4, 0-0)

Social Circle will begin its region slate at home against Utopian Academy on Friday, Sept. 20.