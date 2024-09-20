Alcovy Tiger Band 'Big Sound' places 2nd in Regional Band Competition

The Alcovy Tiger Band "Big Sound" placed 2nd at a regional marching band competition in Memphis, TN on Saturday, Sept. 14. The 27th Annual Southern Heritage Classic High School Battle of the Bands featured eight of the best high school show bands in the region with show-stopping dance routines.

Schools traveled from cities across Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia to compete in this prestigious event and the opportunity to perform the pregame show of the Southern Heritage Classic game between Tennessee State University and the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff hosted at the Liberty Bowl Stadium.

"I'm extremely proud of how our students performed and, most importantly, how well they represented Alcovy High School, Newton County Schools, and the state of Georgia" said Brian Coates who is in his 8th year as the Director of Bands at Alcovy. "I'm particularly excited and grateful for the opportunity meet up with one of my mentors: Dr. Reginald McDonald. He was the Assistant Band Director at TSU and I was a Graduate Assistant under him while I was working on my master's degree. My teaching style and some of our classic songs such as 'I'm So Glad' and 'Best Band in the Land' were heavily influenced by him and the TSU Aristocrat of Bands."



McDonald is now the Director of Bands at TSU.

"The highlight of this trip for me was having the opportunity to introduce my seniors to Dr. McDonald" Coates said. "He opened the door for me by recommending me to my first teaching job 15 years ago in Memphis and now he can possibly open doors for several of our seniors." Dr. McDonald plans to come to Georgia later in the school year to audition the seniors in Alcovy's band program and touts TSU's robust band scholarship package.





