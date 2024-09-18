Social Circle stays perfect in Region 4A-Division I play, downs Lamar County 13-7

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — The Lady Redskins stayed perfect in region play Thursday night with a 13-7 win over the Lamar County Lady Trojans.

For the Redskins, the win came after the team’s 2-1 defeat to Banks County, which broke Social Circle’s 10-game win streak. In those 10 games, the Lady Redskins outscored their opponents 119-15.

Although Lamar County produced seven runs, the Lady Redskins proved to be too much at the plate. Ultimately, a four-run third inning and a six-run fifth inning decided the game.

Both teams traded runs in the opening inning. Lamar County opened the scoring with a RBI single while an infield error led to the Lady Redskins tying the game.

After the Lady Trojans took the lead in the second frame on a two-run double from Bailey Gunter and added on another run an inning later, the Lady Redskins grabbed the edge with four runs in the bottom of the third.

Once the bases were loaded with no outs, Lamar County committed another infield error. This time, two runs came across to score.

In the next at-bat. Averie Lilly doubled into center field to score two more runs to give Social Circle a 5-4 advantage.

The Lady Redskins added one more run in the fourth inning before both teams went on a scoring barrage in the fifth frame.

After trailing by two runs going into the inning, Lamar County answered.

Following a leadoff double from Kylee Kington, Keelie Smallwood stepped to the plate and put the ball over the fence.

Smallwood’s two-run home run to center field tied the game at 6-6, but the Lady Trojans were not done yet. Later in the frame, it was Social Circle that committed the costly error as it allowed Lamar County to grab a 7-6 lead.

The momentum was short-lived for the Lady Trojans, as Social Circle had a 12-7 lead by the end of the inning.

After loading the bases with no outs once again, Kyla Head delivered with a RBI single to tie the game a 7-7. In the next at-bat, Laura-Kate Tully laced an RBI double into left field to score two runs.

Later in the frame, Social Circle scored three more runs on a RBI groundout followed by a run-scoring infield error.

Once they took the commanding lead, the Lady Redskins never looked back.

In the final inning, Social Circle added on its 13th and final run on a RBI single from Abigail Digby.

The bats were working for the Lady Redskins in the win as the team tallied 13 runs on 13 hits and four walks.

Head, Savannah Frachieur and Anniston Jenkins led the way offensively with two hits apiece.

Lexi Moore and Emily Turner handled the pitching duties for Chris Davis and Lady Redskins on Thursday.

Turner pitched 4.1 innings and collected the win.

After moving to 16-3 on the year with a 6-0 start in Region 4A-Division I, the Lady Redskins went on the road for another region matchup with Putnam County on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

Next up, Social Circle will go on the road to face Jasper County Thursday, Sept. 19.