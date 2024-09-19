Peachtree Academy FFA Celebrates Historic Wins at Gwinnett County Fair

Peachtree Academy FFA is proud to celebrate a monumental achievement as Meadow Joseph, a dedicated student, and the academy’s first-ever Beef exhibitor, has made school history with her outstanding performance at the Gwinnett County Fair. Meadow, along with her mother, has worked tirelessly on the genetics of their Angus herd, and their efforts paid off with remarkable results over the weekend.



Representing Peachtree Academy FFA, Meadow showcased her Angus cattle and brought home several top honors, including:



- Grand Champion Angus Bull

- Reserve Grand Champion Angus Bull

- Grand Champion Angus Cow/Calf Pair

- Second Place Angus Heifer in its class



In addition to her cattle's success, Meadow demonstrated her expertise in the show ring, winning First Place in her heat for Showmanship.



“We couldn’t be more proud of Meadow,” said Jennifer Peters, FFA Advisor at Peachtree Academy. “Her dedication to her Angus herd, her commitment to excellence, and her hard work have not only earned her these prestigious awards but have set a new standard for our program. She truly leads from the front, and we are excited to see what she accomplishes next.”



This is the first time Peachtree Academy has had a student represent the school with Beef cattle, marking an important milestone for the FFA program. Meadow's success underscores the hard work, passion, and skill that go into raising and showing livestock, as well as the importance of agricultural education at Peachtree Academy.

