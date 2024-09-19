Marcus Pollard named 2024 Georgia Forestry Teacher of the Year

The Georgia Forestry Foundation (GFF), in partnership with Huber Engineered Woods,has announced Dr. Marcus Pollard of the Newton College and Career Academyas the 2024 Georgia Forestry Teacher of the Year.

This prestigious award honors a Georgia classroom educator who has demonstrated exceptional dedication in teaching students about the importance of Georgia’s forests to our environment, economy and our heritage. Providing $41.3 billion in annual economic impact and more than 143,000 good paying jobs, Georgia is ranked as the number one forestry state in the nation, leading all other states in commercially available timberland, annual harvest volume, forest product exports and tree planting.

“I'm honored to be recognized by the Georgia Forestry Foundation with this award,” Pollard said. “It’s a great example of how industry can truly support education efforts in the classroom and beyond. Georgia Forestry has set the standard for partnerships between education and industry.”

“From utilization of an onsite sawmill and an arboretum, his innovative approach and variety of teaching methods go beyond the traditional classroom setting,” said Matt Hestad, senior vice president of the Georgia Forestry Association and Foundation. “His dedication to making forestry and forest product manufacturing accessible and engaging to students is invaluable to the future of Georgia's 22 million acres of working forests.”

In addition to teaching Forest Science and Wildlife Management, serving as an advisor to the Newton County Young Farmers association and President for Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s Alumni Association,

Pollard has also recently become a Board Member of the city of Covington tree board. His academic career stems from ABAC and branches out to include Tennessee Technological University, Lipscomb University, the University of Georgia, and Murray State University, where he received a Doctor of Education (Ed.D.) degree.

Today, his mission continues to create positive experiences between students and Georgia’s working forests. By using experiential learning to promote critical thinking and curiosity, Pollard has been able to bring industry practices like sawmill management and tree identification directly into the classroom. He also uses these opportunities to introduce students to the many career opportunities in the industry.

“Dr. Pollard is a visionary when it comes to forestry education” said Chad Walker, CEO and Principal at Newton College & Career Academy. “He is really a wealth of knowledge and considers the whole process. If students are struggling in other courses, such as math, they’ll focus on acreage or plotting fields to help build the connection and grow the whole student. Other teachers seek out his knowledge and Dr. Pollard is always willing to make things possible. That is the value that he brings, and this recognition helps give exposure to all the different avenues that can be taken in forestry education.”

The Forestry Teacher of the Year award highlights the critical work being done by educators across the state to foster a deeper understanding of forestry among students. This award, sponsored by Huber Engineered Woods, recognizes the accomplishments of educators who most effectively communicate the significance of and our connection to Georgia’s working forests.

“Our company purpose is improving lives through sustainable solutions that we will be glad to tell our grandchildren about,” said John Mullis, wood procurement manager with Huber. “Forestry supports the sustainable solutions piece and educators such as Dr. Pollard are making an impact for generations to come one student at a time. We are honored to have been able to sponsor the Georgia Forestry Teacher of the Year award this year and thankful for the opportunity to participate.”



