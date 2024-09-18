Social Circle Redskins place second at Walton County Cross Country Championship

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — Social Circle competed for county-wide supremacy Saturday as the Redskins hosted the Walton County Cross Country Championships.

Walton County teams beat the rain Saturday morning as the schools ran in a boys and girls 5,000-meter run, respectively.

The Redskins’ placed second as a team in the boys 5,000-meter run with a score of 66. On Saturday, Social Circle’s boys’ team consisted of Cohen Hargrove, Levi Wall, Gable Hargrove, Simeon Gibbs, Aidan Crutchfield, Owen Hamilton, Gage Webb, Mitchell Parlier and Logan Dyer.

By meet’s end, Cohen led the way for Social Circle as the sophomore finished in ninth place with a time of 18:55.14. Wall (19:12.42) and Gable (19:39.53) followed behind in 11th and 16th place, respectively.

As a team, it was Loganville that won the day on the boys side.

Of the top 10 finishers, eight belonged to the Red Devils — including each runner in the top five of the event.

The girls’ team for Social Circle provided the school’s best finish of the day.

Only three runners participated in the girls’ event for the Redskins, but sophomore McKenna Thacker placed sixth in the event with a time of 23:16.94.

Following behind is Lenzi Gaither (26:28.32) and Hayden Duncan (28:33.03) in 18th and 32nd place, respectively.

Just as it did in the boys’ race, Loganville took home the top team ranking in the event,

Social Circle will have over a week to prepare for its next event, but the location of the next stop will once again be right at home.

The team will host and compete in the Redskin Cross Country Invitational Wednesday, Sept. 25. The event begins at 4:20 p.m. with the varsity races starting at 5:10 p.m. and 5:40 p.m.

Along with the Redskins, Covington teams such as the Eastside Eagles and Covington Academy Bulldogs will also compete in the event.