Jill Marie Harrison Hall, age 61, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2024 at Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington, GA. Born in Stone Mountain, she was the daughter of the late James Floyd Harrison and Gloria Juanita Adcock Harrison. She graduated from Stone Mountain High School and married Carl Wayne Hall on November 8, 1993. She was a stay at home mom who devoted herself to her family. She was proud of her sons, Michael and Jonathan and was involved in all of their activities both at home and school. Shopping was her favorite pastime but she also loved crafts. The family moved to Greene County in 2019 after living thirty years in Covington. Jill enjoyed her home on the lake where she spent many hours with her grandchildren and her beloved dogs. Not only was she loved by her family, she was a great friend to everybody.

Jill was preceded in death by her parents, James Floyd and Gloria Juanita Harrison; and her brother, James “Jimmy” Harrison.

Jill is survived by her loving husband, Carl Hall of Covington, GA; and sons, Jonathan Hall (Candace) of Greensboro,GA, and Michael Hall (Annie) of Covington, GA; one grandson Travis Hall; and also Mary Fieldsand Phoenix Fields; and a number of other family members and friends.

The family will have a graveside service at Rutledge City Cemetery in Rutledge, GA, Sunday, September 15, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. Visitation will be Saturday,September 14, 2024 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Serving as pallbearers are Michael Hall, Jonathan Hall, Jake Bryant, Austin Bowman, DavidJohnson, Justin Costa, Dale Simmons and Damon Johnson. Mc- Commons Funeral Home, 109 W.Broad St., Greensboro, GA, (706) 453-2626, is in charge of arrangements. Visit us at www.mccommonsfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest register.