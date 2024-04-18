Judge Cheveda McCamy honored with statewide community service award

Alcovy Superior Court Judge Cheveda McCamy was awarded the prestigious Justice Robert Benham Award for Community Service for her public service and commitment to the community.

Georgia Supreme Court Justice Michael P. Boggs and retired Justice Benham presented McCamy with the honor Wednesday night at the 24th annual Beham Awards at the Nathan Deal Judicial Center. The event is hosted by the Georgia Chief Justice’s Commission on Professionalism.

“It is such an honor to be recognized by such elite leaders who have given so much to our State and the legal community,” McCamy said.

McCamy was appointed to the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, which includes Newton and Walton Counties, in October 2020. Prior to her appointment, she served as a prosecutor in the Atlanta, Stone Mountain and Flint Judicial Circuits. In addition, she has experience working in private practice, including criminal law, family law, personal injury, estate planning and real estate.

When not on the bench, McCamy is committed to giving back to her community, particularly local youth. This includes founding the Judge Horace J. Johnson, Jr. Beyond the Bar Scholarship Foundation, Inc., serving on the Newton County Boys and Girls Club board and coaching cheerleading.

“I witnessed her exceptional commitment to the children in our community,” said Michael Geoffroy, former chair of the Newton County Boys and Girls Club and who nominated McCamy for the award. “Her impact on the lives of the children in the club's programs is immeasurable.”

McCamy currently serves on several boards, including as chair of Newton Mentoring Inc. and a board member of the Krimson Cornerstone Foundation, United Way of Walton County and the Athens Technical College Local Board of Directors. She is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Covington, where she co-chairs the Scholarship Committee.

McCamy is active in several bar associations. She currently serves as the President of the Newton County Bar Association. In addition, she is a member of the Walton County Bar Association (where she was selected as the 2021 Member of the Year) and the NewRock Legal Society (where she serves as the Co-Chair of the Community Service Committee). She is also an active member of the State Bar of Georgia’s Committee on Professionalism.

McCamy was born and raised in Covington, where she currently resides with her husband and two children, a daughter who is also a graduate of the University of Georgia and a son who is attending the United States Naval Academy.