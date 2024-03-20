Reggie Kelly looks to inspire next generation of artists

Recreation departments are a staple in communities across the nation. While they typically consist of sports, Reggie Kelly wants to change the narrative.

In January, Kelly was named the inaugural art director for the Newton County Parks and Recreation. This is a new program that Kelly said will provide an alternative route for kids who may not be interested in playing sports.

“We wanted to offer something that just wasn’t an athletic outlet, because every kid doesn’t like to play sports,” Kelly said. “But just because you don’t like to play sports shouldn’t mean that it’s nothing for you to do.”

Kelly was born and raised in Newton County before moving to Atlanta shortly after graduation.

As a child, Kelly always had a passion for art, doing it throughout school and at home. But that passion did not translate to a career until one rainy day when he was helping his aunt move out of her home.

When Kelly helped his aunt move, he went into the attic and discovered a book called “The Thirteen Secrets.” Kelly took this book home and discovered some sound advice that has stuck with him for the rest of his life.

“It was basically saying, ‘The easiest way to become successful is to do something that you love so much that you find yourself doing it almost for free,’” Kelly said.

The book also said to think back to his childhood days, which made him remember his love for drawing.

“As a child I used to just draw, draw, draw. Even as an adult I sit around and just doodle and draw anytime I have paper,” Kelly said. “It was finding a way you can turn that love and passion into an income.”

Kelly said he began to take that advice and opted to pursue the tattoo industry. After a year of honing his craft, Kelly opened his first tattoo parlor and made an income out of the passion he held since childhood.

It was at that tattoo parlor where a losing bet to an employee of his led to him discovering another form of art that would help lead Kelly to his new role.

“One of the guys I employed at the time said, ‘I bet you, you can paint,’” Kelly said. “He was like, ‘Man if I do this tattoo good, you gotta try to paint.’ So I took him up on the bet… best bet ever I lost.”

For Kelly, painting instantly “clicked” for him, and carved out a role as a celebrity portrait artist. According to Kelly, his artwork is in the possession of several notable Atlanta figures such as rappers The Migos, Lil Baby and T.I., world-famous boxer Floyd Mayweather and basketball legend Dominique Wilkins, to name a few.

But for Kelly, he wanted to find a way to do even more, and to give back to the community on a local level.

A Christmas painting event for the Miracle League was set to take place. However, the artist behind it canceled. A call was then fielded to Kelly, who then decided to lead the event.

After the success of the event, Kelly then talked with Newton County Parks & Recreation to come together to create the art program.

Kelly described it as “a beautiful situation.” He hopes that kids in the program can gain the confidence needed to showcase their art within the community.

“There’s so many kids that are super talented and, until you’re introduced to something or a gateway or how to get it out, then you don’t know,” Kelly said. “It’s so therapeutic. It’s so peaceful.”

Right now, registration is still open for the art program. You can stop by the recreation department in-person or fill out the application on the Newton County Parks & Recreation website. Classes are slated to begin in April.

Kelly’s long term vision for the program is the hope that it will make a difference in children’s lives. To help make this vision become reality, Kelly plans for the program to have art exhibits, shows and scholarships.

All of Kelly’s aspirations come with the aim of bettering the local community.

“My vision for this program is to really blossom this generation of artists into a new realm, a new space and a new beginning,” Kelly said.