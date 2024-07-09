By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Q&A: C. Scott Votaw
scott votaw
Scott Votaw is the assistant vice chancellor at the University System of Georgia and leads up the Georgia Film Academy. He spoke in front of thousands at the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow at Cinelease Studios in June 2024. - photo by Michael Bandoo
Recently, Georgia Entertainment made its first stop on the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow tour at Cinelease Three Ring Studios in Covington. Speaking at the event was C. Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor of the University System of Georgia and the leader of the Georgia Film Academy. Votaw discussed a number of topics including the purpose of the Georgia Film Academy, the film industry in Covington and how people can learn more about the film and entertainment industries.