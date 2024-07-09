Q&A: C. Scott Votaw

Recently, Georgia Entertainment made its first stop on the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow tour at Cinelease Three Ring Studios in Covington. Speaking at the event was C. Scott Votaw, assistant vice chancellor of the University System of Georgia and the leader of the Georgia Film Academy. Votaw discussed a number of topics including the purpose of the Georgia Film Academy, the film industry in Covington and how people can learn more about the film and entertainment industries.