By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Georgia Unscripted Roadshow kicks off in ‘Hollywood of the South’
georgia entertainment
Nearly 1,000 people heard from guest speakers and local officials at Cinelease Three Ring Studios on June 13 for the first stop on the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow. - photo by Michael Bandoo
The stars were out at Cinelease Studios on June 13 as the first event of the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow was conducted.Nearly 1,000 people visited the “Hollywood of the South” last Thursday, consisting of film industry executives, directors, local business owners and elected officials. The festivities were hosted by Georgia Entertainment, a media company responsible for gathering intelligence for the film, broadcast, music and esports/gaming industries.