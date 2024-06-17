Georgia Unscripted Roadshow kicks off in ‘Hollywood of the South’

The stars were out at Cinelease Studios on June 13 as the first event of the 2024 Georgia Unscripted Roadshow was conducted.Nearly 1,000 people visited the “Hollywood of the South” last Thursday, consisting of film industry executives, directors, local business owners and elected officials. The festivities were hosted by Georgia Entertainment, a media company responsible for gathering intelligence for the film, broadcast, music and esports/gaming industries.