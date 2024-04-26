NEWTON: Some unsolicited advice for new college graduates

With college graduation coming around the corner, I would like to take this time and space to congratulate all of the upcoming 2024 college graduates that will be walking across the stage in the coming weeks.

Through all the hard work, sacrifice and determination, you did it. It’s no easy feat. Be proud of yourselves.

I think back to my time when I was getting ready to graduate college, which was well… just last year.

The month of April for college grads is filled with stress and anxiety for most. From doing college finals, to ordering your cap and gown, to administering tickets for the big day, it’s a stressful time.

So my first bit of unsolicited advice today is not to upcoming college grads, but to everyone else that may have one in their lives. Be kind to them. Understand it’s a stressful time.

But if you will, allow this washed up GCSU alumni (Go Bobcats) to give some further unsolicited advice to upcoming college graduates.

Don’t underestimate the moment: As I mentioned earlier, graduating college is no small feat. There were times where I personally thought I would never graduate college, but the moment I realized it was going to happen was a special one that I will not soon forget. Don’t take it lightly. Celebrate it.

It’s time to get to work: For some, graduate school is in the cards for post-graduation, but that wasn’t an option for me. As a student that squeezed by with a 2.8 GPA, I knew I would have no chance getting in anywhere from grad school even if I wanted to.

So I knew it was time to get to work. Luckily, I had an internship lined up with The Monticello News, but I knew if I wanted to really make it, I had to go and work for it.

My college graduation was May 6. I celebrated that night and Sunday, and then the next Monday on May 8, I started working.

Now I’m not saying you have to literally go to work two days after you graduate, but be prepared to “embrace the grind” if you want to make something out of yourself. As much as it may hurt to read, your 4.0 GPA doesn’t necessarily matter anymore, but your work ethic does.

Life is hard: Just to put it bluntly, life is hard. Having to move away from your friends for four years sucks. The job market is as bad as it’s ever been. Rent is too high or outright unaffordable (that’s a different column for a different day). Gas is high. And honestly, wherever you wind up in your professional career, there is never a “perfect fit.” That’s just the reality of it.



But it’s also what you make it: As hard as life can be, it’s also what you make it to be. You can dwell on life’s shortcomings, but you can also look at the positives from it, too.



You’ve now got the chance to make a difference in the world – whether it’s teaching, in the medical field, in the science field, or wherever it may be. You also have the freedom to really figure out who you want to be. I know for me in high school and college, I always wanted that freedom, and it’s something I’m just beginning to see just one year out of college.

And lastly…

You might miss college: This is a tricky one, because some people love college and others hate it. Me personally, I miss college in a lot of ways.



GCSU in particular had a small comradery that I felt was special and really helped me grow during my time there. I miss having interactions with the professors and seeing my friends everyday. That part of it was great.

School on the other hand… let’s just say I’m happy to not be sitting in a classroom every day.

So there you have it, five bits of unsolicited advice from a 2.8 GPA, barely graduated college student that is somehow making a difference in the world of journalism.

I wish all of the new college graduates the best of luck, and a welcome to the “real world.”

Evan Newton is the news editor of The Covington News and a 2023 graduate of Georgia College & State University. He can be reached at enewton@covnews.com.