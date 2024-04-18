Eastside Lady Eagles offense stumbles, lose to Midtown Lady Knights 8-0





ATLANTA — The Eastside Lady Eagles ended their season in the first round of the playoffs with an 8-0 loss against Midtown High on Tuesday, April 16. The Knights’ defense proved to be too much for the Eagles to overcome.

Midtown took the lead on a breakaway goal from McKenzie Godfrey early in the first half. From then on it was all Knights, when time finally expired the Knights had five different goal scorers.

Godfrey and Alex Chamberlain led the Knights’ offense with two goals each en route to the victory.

Minutes later, Sara Centner found the back of the net after she found herself behind the Eagles’ back line and in a one-on-one with the keeper.

There were more than a few goals scored due to similar breakaways where a player snuck behind the back line of the Eagles.

Eastside was down 4-0 at halftime, needing to find some sustained pressure to get back into the game. While the Eagles’ had a few strong opportunities, no shots found the back of the net.

Throughout the game, Eastside struggled to get out of its half. Once the first goals were conceded in both halves, getting out of their half became even more difficult and the Knights’ pressure forced losses in possession that made a comeback even more difficult.

Following the season-ending loss, Eastside coach Alyssa Johnson spoke about her thoughts on the team as a whole.

“I’m so proud of these girls for giving their all, all season,” Johnson said. “We’ll take the talent and relationships and continue to grow going into next season.”

Eastside punched its ticket into the playoffs with a fourth place finish in Region 8-AAAAA.

The Lady Eagles finished the season with a 7-9 overall record with a 3-3 performance in region play.

Though the season is over for the Lady Eagles, the playoffs will continue with the second round being played on Apr. 23 and will come to completion after the championships finish on May 10.