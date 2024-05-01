Alcovy band members generate over $5.5 million in scholarship offers

During the second annual Alcovy Band Signing Day, director of bands Brian Coates said the band had one mission – “to get that money.”

That mission came true as 11 students from the Alcovy Tiger Band Big Sound signing day decided on their collegiate destinations on Thursday, April 25.

According to Coates, this now annual ceremony is all part of a vision he had for the longevity of the band program.

“So keep in mind 2017, the band was not like this,” Coates said. “But I had a vision, and I had to write it down. And now it has come to pass.”

Last year during the band’s first annual signing day, outgoing seniors earned $2.48 million in band scholarship offers. This year, that number more than doubled, with students earning over $5.5 million in scholarship offers from 24 different schools from 11 different states.

The top earner this year was baritone player Jaffet Arredondo Mendoza, who received 16 offers totaling $758,492. Mendoza ultimately chose to commit to Central State University in Ohio.

Mendoza was not the only one to commit to Central State as 2nd and 3rd highest earners Jaiden Cloud and Ravin Belcher also committed to Central State.

Cloud, who plays baritone and clarinet, received 16 offers totaling $729,500. Belcher, who plays flute, garnered 18 offers totaling $717,400.

But while Central State received three commitments, Fort Valley State University (FVSU) saw the most commitments of any school with five students choosing to commit there.

The first to commit to FVSU was cymbals player Christopher Howell who received eight offers amounting to $184,700.

Trumpet and mellophone player Blake Moore was the next to commit to FVSU after garnering 12 scholarship offers in the amount of $380,492.

Flute player Tionna Maffett chose FVSU out of her 12 offers totaling $406,000.

Snare drum player Noah Simmons opted to commit to FVSU out of his 16 offers worth $434,980. Simmons additionally received the I Am Selfless scholarship from Desmond’s Heart in the amount of $1,000.

The last of the five to commit to FVSU was trumpet player Mikayla Mazzio, who received 15 offers totaling $658,492.

Another trumpet player, Jamond Edwards, earned a spot in the “half-million club. He decided to commit to Talladega University in Alabama and got $509,892 in offers from 16 different universities.

Also attending an out-of-state university will be Jayden Green. The trumpet/mellophone player will be attending Mississippi Valley State University in Mississippi after receiving offers from 11 different colleges worth $343,792.

Staying in the brass section, Micah Mitchell will be attending the Savannah College of Art and Design. Mitchell, who plays tuba, received six offers worth $181,792.

In addition to those 11 students, four others received scholarship offers including baritone player Taniyah Greer, baritone player Amber Ortega, Lenaya Turnbull and cymbals player Canaylah Releford.

Several of the students who participated in the signing day got to share what being in the Alcovy band program meant to them.

Maffett said, “Being a part of band made a big impact on my life. Honestly, I don’t know what I would do without band.”

Simmons said, “When I joined band I didn’t have a lot of self esteem. I felt down on myself… Being in band and drumline gave me a huge confidence boost.”

Mendoza said, “Band taught me how to become comfortable with who I am.”

The students also got to share the moments with their families, with over 100 in attendance for the special event.

Also representing the Newton County Board of Education at the event was District 3 representative and vice-chair Shakila Henderson-Baker who offered the upcoming graduates words of wisdom.

“In the band program, the travel is amazing,” Henderson-Baker said. “Now it’s gonna be busy, so the expectation with some of you guys on the academics, I am sure you are going to keep it up, because you were able to keep it up while you were in school.”

Coates thanked everyone for their attendance and hopes that the event will continue to grow each year. In doing so, he urged everyone to pledge their support to the arts in schools.

“If you get nothing else from tonight, please know this – The arts provide opportunities for students to be successful after high school,” Coates said. “A lot of places don’t have arts or they’re trying to take them away. So again, the arts are providing opportunities for students to be successful after high school. So we need you all to advocate for that.”