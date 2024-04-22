Edwards pens NLI to play basketball at Waynesburg University

On Friday, Eastside’s Trebor Edwards penned his national latter of intent to play basketball at Waynesburg University.

Following the signing, Edwards spoke to The News about his emotions on the day.

“I'm overwhelmed with a lot — I am thankful, I am blessed,” Edwards said. “I am sad that I am leaving high school, but I am blessed that i am able to go out and experience a new division of basketball and going to a new level.”

Edwards was a four-year player for the Eagles, and led the team in scoring during his senior season with 13.3 points per game.

The senior is the first player from Eastside to sign since head coach Dorrian Randolph took over the program.

Randolph saw Edwards as a player that can truly do it all on the court.

“He is more of a two, but he can also do some of the other things. He can put the ball on the floor, he can get to the basket,” Randolph said. “He has developed into a three-level scorer. He shoots the three ball at a 40-percent clip. He worked on his mid-range over the summer so he has that. As short as he is, he is one of the most explosive players I’ve had, because he can jump out of the gym.”

When looking back on his time at Eastside and assessing his favorite memories, a friendly battle between Edwards and Randolph tops the list.

“I have a lot of favorites, but it is always going to be playing coach Randolp one-on-one, and playing fives with him because his jump shot is horrible,” Edwards joked. “[I beat him] easy, he didn’t score.”

For Edwards, the mindset of the Waynesburg program is what led him to choosing them as his destination.

“They just came in with open arms. [They were] very nice, very cool,” Edwards said. “They don’t let you settle for less, they let you be the best you. I think that is the reason why I picked them.”

As he prepares to make the trip to Waynesburg, Pennsylvania, Edwards described the type of player the Yellow Jackets will be getting.

“A player that wants to win,” Edwards said. “[I] definitely want to win and be the best player I can be. I just want to succeed and be the best me. They will have a player that’s hungry, outgoing and ready to win.”