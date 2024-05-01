Mike Collins congratulates Nolan Stanfield headed to U.S. Naval Academy

COVINGTON, Ga. – On Friday, April 26, during a signing ceremony at Newton High School, representative Mike Collins (GA-10) congratulated Nolan Stanfield, whom he nominated for an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA) in Annapolis, Maryland.

Stanfield is pictured above with his mother, Dr. Katrina Stanfield (left), Collins (center), and his father, Kibwe Stanfield (right).

Stanfield will enter the academy in June 2024 and upon graduation will become a commissioned officer in the United States Armed Forces.