Newton County Jail Log: May 30, 2025

AGUILAR, EDER YAIR, 20, 866 ADAMS CIR SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH PEDESTRIAN UNDER INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUG AND PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

AXELL, SHINAIYA ROCHELLE, 29, 5103 BANTAYGA DR LITHONIA, GA 30058 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF SPEEDING).

BREWSTER, JANASIA C, 22, 3004 WOODCLIFF DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

BELL, CHRISTOPHER KALIF, 35, 1413 LOCH HAVEN DR SE CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

BRANDENBURG, JENNA MAKRAY, 35, 4470 E FAIRVIEW RD SW STOCKBRIDGE, GA 30281 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND IMPROPER LANE USAGE.

BROADEN, CLIFFORD JEROME, 35, 285 ORCHARD LANE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED ON MAY 22.

BROWN, TAMANIKA ATASHA, 49, 355 RIVERSTONE DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS – FELONY.

CALLAWAY, SARAH LOUISE, 34, 794 LOWER RIVER RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

CAMPBELL, BRENAE ELAINE, 37, 1455 EBENEZER RD SW CONYERS, GA 30094 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (DUI AND FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE CT 2).

CHARPING, DAVID EUGENE, 51, 65 ELEANOR DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST.

CHURN, JONATHAN MATTHEW, 38, 7576 WATSON BAY CT STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30084 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST.

CLARK, CALEB CHRISTIAN, 25, 3591 LITTLE RIVER RD NEWBORN, GA 30056 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT – FVA, BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

COATES, QUADARIUS DESHON, 20, 3978 SPENCER CIRCLE MACON, GA 31206 WAS ARRESTED BY HANO AND HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY.

CORDY, MARCUS TERRELL, 39, 25 OAKWOOD DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH OPEN CONTAINER AND POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE.

CORONADO, YAHIR EDUARDO, 22, 80 WHITE OAK DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL, DUTY UPON STRIKING UNATTENDED VEHICLE, IMPROPER LANE USAGE AND OPEN CONTAINER.

DIXON, KIAIRUS S, 30, 2345 OAKLAND SPRINGS DR SNELLVILLE, GA 30039 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT A FELONY AND IDENTITY THEFT FRAUD WHEN USING/POSSESSI NG IDENT INFO CONCERNING A PERSON – FELO.

EDWIN, JR, ROLAND, 20, 9108 JEFFERSON VILLAGE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 18 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF SAWED-OFF SHOTGUN, SAWED-OFF RIFLE, MACHINE GUN, DANGEROUS WEAPON.

FARMER, SHAQUASIA CHRISHANNA, 26, 170 PLUM ORCHARD RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG ASSAULT).

FAVORS, NICHOLAS EARL, 24, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

FREEMAN, TONY ONEAL, 34, 525 MOORE ST OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO AND CHARGED WITH BOND REVOKED.

GEORGE, ANTHONY MORRIS, 58, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORIG OFF THEFT BY TAKING).

GIBBS, NIKERRIA DESHAE, 23, 6180 GEIGER ST NW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS COURT SENTENCED TO 30 HOURS ON MAY 19.

GORDON, JOEQUAN DIEKIESS, 28, 220 MTN LANE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 19 AND HELD FOR WALTON COUNTY.

GREENE, EARNEST ALVIN, 70, 25 WHITEHEAD DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS COURT SENTENCED TO SERVE 24 HRS MAY 22.

GRIFFITH, DESIREE LEANN, 41, 13151 HIGHWAY 36 COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

HARDING, DERIO ANTWOINE, 43, 1190 KIRKLAND RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

HEARD, JAMARIO DEWUN, 40, 4135 ELIZABETH STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

HERNANDEZ, JUAN GARCIA, 35, 766 BARNES MTN RD MANSFIELD, GA 30055 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES AND OPEN CONTAINER.

HERNANDEZ, MARCO JOVANNY, 25, 802 WYNHOLLOW TRACE NORCROSS, GA 30071 WAS COURT SENTED BY SERVE FIVE DAYS NCJ MAY 21.

HILL, CIERRA JOANNE, 32, 90 SHOALS CREEK RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

HOLT, JAQUAVIOUS DARREN, 24, 801 BENTLEY RD FAIRBURN, GA 30213 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY – HANCOCK CO.

HORNE, CURTIS NEAL, 36, 3024 THE FALLS PARKWAY DULUTH, GA 30096 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY CONVERSION – FELONY.

HORTON, GOODWIN DARNELLE, 42, 85 BAKER LANE OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

JARRETT, NICHOLE RAE, 35, 204 CHANNING COPE ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MI SDEMEANOR AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE.

JOHNSON, ALLEN JESSE, 47, 597 ROCKY PLAINS ROAD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY – GWINNETT COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.

KELLY, DEMARION ANTWONE, 37, 50 MILLER LAKE CT COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

KENDRICK, QUAVIR TRAVONNE, 22, 6348 TURNER LAKE ROAD SW COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH SIMPLE BATTERY - FAMILY VIOLENCE.

KING, TRA'LESSA DARLIN, 33, 12301 TOWN CENTER BLVD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 23 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY.

LATIMORE, JACQULINE JAUNITA, 27, 448 IVY ST PORTERDALE, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT, DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND SIMPLE BATTERY.

LEACH, INDIYA IYANA, 19, 3804 LONDON DR DECATUR, GA 30032 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 18 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF MULTIPLE SUBSTANCES AND OPEN CONTAINER.

LACKEY, ALEXIS KEYANNA, 28, 2418 HWY 81 S COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY.

LEVETT, GEORGE WILLIAM, 29, 1299 MILSTEAD AVE CONYERS, GA 30012 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND HOUSED FOR OTHER AGENCY – ROCKDALE CO.

MANN, JACQUELYN ELAINE, 32, 302 N. BURNT HICKORY RD DOUGLASVILLE, GA 30134 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: - POSS DEP STIM CNTRL DRUGS).

MCLAUGHLIN, ANTWANETTE DAVINA, 37, 760 MOSS SIDE DRIVE BETHLEMHEM, GA 30620 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND SPEEDING - 45 MILES AND OVER.

MCVICKERS, SCOTT ANDREW, 56, 150 ROOSEVELT BLVD JACKSON, GA 30233 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH FRAUDULENT DRIVERS LICENSE OR IDENTIFICATION CARD; FALSE STATEMENTS IN APPLICATION, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER AND HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***BUTTS COUNTY S.O.***.

MURPHY, JR, WILLIE NMN, 48, 165 WILDCAT CREEK DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL AND NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

PARR, JESSE LOGAN, 40, 105 RIVERSIDE PKWY MACON, GA 31210 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISD. (ORIG: DWLS, FOLLOW CLOSE) AND PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

PIERCE, DALE KATHERINE, 36, 6151 NIXON CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR AND CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 1ST DEGREE.

PIPER, NATHAN COLE, 27, 75 JESSICA LN OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: CRIM. DMG 2ND DEGREE).

PITTMAN, CARMEN KRISTY, 49, 545 CEDAR DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: NO INSURANCE).

POTEET, DEREK BRANDON, 33, 314 MCGIBONEY RD COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 19 AND HELD FOR WALTON COUNTY.

REDDING, CLIFTON ANTONIO, 41, 3163 BUTLER AVE COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN- 3RD DEGREE, DISORDERLY CONDUCT AND WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

ROSE, DONDRE JUSTIN, 23, 255 DAIRYLAND DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND HELD FOR OTHER AGENCY – CLAYTON COUNTY SO.

SEWELL, KAILA BREANNE, 35, 3691 KRADDLE CREEK DR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 1 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL (LESS SAFE), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALC OHOL - CONCENTRATION IS 0.08G OR MORE AND RECKLESS DRIVING.

SMITH, EDWIN FRANCIS, 39, 3412 RAINBOW DR DECATUR, GA 30034 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWLS, OBST, TRAFFIC), THEFT BY CONVERSION – FELONY, THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELO NY AND THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELO NY.

SMITH, FRED MCDUFFIE III, 57, 219 HWY 212 COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: FOR 1ST, FOR2, POC, OBST.

SMITH, QUENTIN KHANTA, 22, 2470 HANCOCK ROAD SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

SMITH, ROSE LOUISE, 56, 3020 WALDROP CIRCLE DECATUR, GA 30034 WAS ARRESTED BY PPD MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

STACEY, RODNEY LEE, 46, 1600 LINK VIEW WAY STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30565 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 21 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

STANLEY, TANIJA DESHAWN, 17, 6184 NIXON CIR COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY (MINOR), TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE – MISDEMEANOR AND THEFT BY RECEIVING STOLEN PROPERTY- FELONY.

STEWART, COURTNEY ALICIA, 41, 50 HARDWOOD DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

TANT, GERARDO NONE, 61, 10920 COVINGTON BY PASS COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

THOMAS, JAQUAN RAMAUD, 22, 50 ROBERT FORD DR COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF DRUGS, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR AND FAILURE TO DIM BRIGH LIGHTS.

TUCKER, VAZQUEZ LAMAR, 21, 261 DOVE PLACE SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 23 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE AND WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS – MISDEMEANOR.

WALKER, JR, DANNY LEE, 30, 1623 THORNDIKE DR COLUMBIA, SC 29204 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR.

WASHINGTON, MICHAEL DELVIN, 66, 7114 WILLOW HILL DR SEAT PLEASANT, MD 20743 WAS ARRESTED BY GSP MAY 24 AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPEN CONTAINER AND SPEEDING - 14 TO 24 OVER.

WILLIAMS, COREY THOMAS, 52, 246 WILLIAMS RD OXFORD, GA 30054 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 19 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE AND THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISDEMEANOR.

WILLIAMS, NATHAN DESHAWN CURTIS, 29, 2046 OLD COVINGTON RD. CONYERS, GA 30013 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 22 AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG: AGG ASSAULT).

WINSTON, QUINTIN OMARIAN, 19, 190 PIPER RD COVINGTON, GA 30014 WAS ARRESTED BY CPD MAY 25 AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR - THFT BY SHOPLIFT IMPROPER U TURN.

WOODRUFF, JAVION RETREVIA, 19, 10 AIKEN WAY COVINGTON, GA 30016 WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO MAY 20 AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY/FVA.





