Social Circle Redskins rally in second half to knock out Rebels 34-33, advance to Sweet 16 for first time in years

SOCIAL CIRCLE, Ga. — In a shootout with 67 combined points, it was Social Circle’s defense that called game.

The No. 17 ranked Redskins traveled to Tallapoosa and defeated No. 16 Haralson County 34-33 after the Rebels failed to convert a 2-point try with 1:31 left in the game.

The start of the contest featured multiple turnovers.

Social Circle forced and recovered a fumble less than three minutes into the first quarter, but an interception thrown by quarterback Remi Farmer minutes later was returned almost the length of the field.

With good field position, Haralson County struck first with just under five minutes in the opening to go up 7-0.

Farmer responded by finding wide out AJ Bailey downfield on the ensuing possession. Running back Kayden Fears tied the game at 7-7 with an 8-yard run into the end zone.

Both teams were deadlocked heading into the second quarter, and the Redskins had the ball. Christian Paggett found the end zone three minutes into the period, but the score was called back due to a holding penalty.

Social Circle settled for a 23-yard field goal, which was made by kicker Bryce Murphy, to take a 10-7 lead.

Not even 30 seconds later, Haralson County retook the lead, however, the point after attempt was no good.

Up 13-10, the Rebels decided sneak in an onside kick, which they recovered. Shortly after, they scored on a 1-yard run up the middle to take a 20-10 lead.

On the Redskins final drive of the first half, Farmer found Bailey again deep downfield. That gave Murphy another field goal opportunity, which he made from 28 yards out.

Explosive plays kept Social Circle in the game as the second half started.

Farmer hit Elliot Hamilton in the left flats for a touchdown pass 26 seconds into the third quarter to tie the game at 20-20.

Back-and-forth both teams went, playing completely different brands of football.

Haralson County’s next offensive drive took seven minutes off the clock and resulted in another touchdown run. The Rebels took a 27-20 lead with 4:48 left in the period.

The Farmer-Hamilton connection didn’t let that last long, though. The senior wide receiver took a short pass 57 yards to the house 45 seconds later, which tied the game at 27-27.

That was the score as both teams headed into the fourth quarter, which was also the time Social Circle’s defense started making big stops.

With 9:18 left in the contest, the Rebels set up for a 28-yard field goal, but the Redskins blocked it to keep the game tied.

Social Circle’s offense was able to chew plenty of clock on its next drive. A successful fake punt on fourth down extended the drive, and running back Christian Paggett made a few tacklers miss plays later on an 11-yard touchdown run.

Down 34-27, Haralson County’s offense didn’t go away. They marched down the field and scored a touchdown with 1:31 left in the game on a pass that was caught in triple coverage.

The Redskins’ defense stayed on the field as the Rebels lined up for a 2-point conversion. A timeout was called, and Haralson County came back out in a power formation.

Rebels’ quarterback Paxton Ray, who scored three rushing touchdowns on the evening, tried to follow his blockers into the end zone, but the Redskins front stopped him in his tracks.

Up 34-33, Fears recovered the onside kick to secure the win.

With the victory, Social Circle will play in the Class 1A, Division I Sweet 16 for the first time in three seasons. The Redskins will travel to Heard County next Friday to take on the No. 1 team in their classification..