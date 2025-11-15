Eastside unable fight off the Demons, fall to Warner Robins 14-28 in first round

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In a tough road environment against a talented Demons roster, the Eastside Eagles fell in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs 14-28

Eastside had its work cut it out for it in stopping quarterback Chandler Dyson and a talented skill group.

Head coach Jay Cawthon and the staff knew the challenges presented by Dyson and the offense and it’s potential to set up long drives.

“We knew it was gonna be difficult. They do a lot of great things and are very well coached,” Cawthon said. “I thought the defense played well, we just couldn’t get anything going offensively to get some momentum going. In my head, I knew the defense was going to get tired and that’s what happened at the end.





Game Action





The Demons got the ball to start the game at McConnell-Talbert Stadium, and the Warner Robins faithful were loud early.

A long and methodical opening possession for Warner Robins was cashed in for six when Jaden Hill scampered in on a four-yard rush.

Eastside then had its first turn on offense, and it ended deep in Demons territory.

Quarterback Payton Shaw went to the air early, and multiple positive passes put the Eagles in striking distance before a critical fourth and short.

Shaw had his number called, and the rush from the senior quarterback looked to get past the line to gain. However, the referees ruled it short, and the Eagles defense had to go back on the field.

Eastside responded well, but Warner Robins’ defense did it even better.

On the first sequence of the drive, Shaw’s pass was tipped at the line and fluttered in the air before it landed in the hands of Darius Shine Jr., who took it deep into Eastside territory.

Despite the good field position, the Demons were stopped after they rolled the dice on fourth and 10.

However, Eastside’s third possession ended quick with a punt, which allowed the Demons to strike.

Dyson snapped the first play of the drive and knew exactly where he wanted to go with it.

Zay Cannon beat his man down the home sideline and sprinted four yards to haul in a 41-yard strike to make it a 14-0 Warner Robins lead.

Eastside’s offense was still unable to find success on the following drive as it ended with Johnathan Gomez’s second punt of the day.

With momentum leaning toward the hosts, the Eagles defense made the play of the game up to that point.

Dyson snapped the ball and looked quickly to his left before he then turned to his where and uncorked a strike.

His receiver was not there — but Amond Sands was.

Sands picked off the pass, and everyone at McConnell-Talbert stadium thought it was guaranteed pick-six.

Sands was ultimately tracked down, but all it did was prevent an inevitable Eagles touchdown.

A few plays later, Shaw connected with Chase Jordan in the back of the end zone on a six-yard pass.

After the connection from Shaw to Jordan, three empty drives ensued to close out a first half that saw both teams have bright spots on both sides of the ball.

When the second half began, Eastside started with the ball and had a drive very similar to Warner Robins’ first of the game.

A long and methodical drive with over 10 plays pushed the Eagles into the Demons’ side of the 50.

Penalties set the offense back, but the big blow came when the Demons punched the ball out of the hands of Myles Mims, who lost control for a fumble.

A few minutes later, Hill rushed in for a three-yard score to make it a 21-7 lead for Warner Robins.

Eastside’s offense could not generate the same success on the next drive as it ended in a punt, but the Eagles’ defensive unit got it right back.

A short pass from Dyson was completed, but the ball carrier was corralled and hit hard enough to take the ball Away.

Jamarcus Justice came in on the recovery, and the good field position set up a key drive for the Eagles.

Mims carried the ball multiple times before the ball moved down to the goal line where the senior scored on a six-yard rush via direct snap.

The touchdown from Mims made it a one-score game, but perhaps the biggest drive of the game followed.

Warner Robins put it all together — long, grueling runs and key passes on third down as the drive was sustained for multiple minutes to open the final quarter.

With the Demons on the goal line, Hill rushed in for his third score in what proved to put the game away.

The Eagles had two more chances to potentially tie the game, but both drives ended in Eastside territory.

On the final drive for Eastside, Shaw was hit as he threw and the ball landed in the hands of Carmello Canion for the dagger.

Dyson walked onto the field and took one knee to close out Eastside’s season in the first round.





Season Outlook





The Eagles’ season comes to a close with a 6-5 record after a third place finish in Region 8-AAAA.

The 2025 season marked the 10th consecutive year that the Eagles made the playoffs.

Friday’s game marked the end of the line for a long list of Eastside seniors such as Shaw, Mims, Jordan, Xavier Joseph, Gavin Gorham and many more.

Eastside’s senior group entered the building with a six year streak and extended it all the way to 10 — an accomplishment that is not overlooked by Cawthon.

“I think that’s big for every senior class that we have had. You want to try to keep that momentum going, that legacy going,” Cawthon said. “[Just] trying to outdo the previous class with all the accomplishments and everything. That motivates him. This is a really close group. I am really proud of them and all they’ve done.”