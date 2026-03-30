Newton County Sheriff's Office responds to Spring Hill Drive

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be published as it is made available.

Update #2 (5:15 p.m.):

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has identified the suspect in this incident as 41-year-old Lavarous Cosby of Covington.

Per a news release, Cosby is in NCSO custody. Charges against him are pending.

The release states that deputies responded to the Spring Hill area around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 30. The NCSO had reportedly received a report of a person with a handgun walking along Spring Hill Road and Spring Valley Crossing.

Although earlier information from the NCSO said that the suspect had not fired a gun, the news release claims otherwise.

“The individual reportedly discharged the firearm toward multiple residences and in the direction of several individuals,” the release states. “The suspect also entered one of the residences.”

The NCSO says no one was injured, including Cosby. However, property damage has been reported.

The Covington News is working to confirm additional details with the NCSO. The sheriff’s office is asking the public to contact them if they know any additional information regarding the incident.

Update #1 (4:30 p.m.):

An individual has been detained, according to Caitlin Jett, the NCSO's communications manager. Jett also said there is no second suspect. No additional information has been provided yet.

Original Story Below (3 p.m.):

NEWTON COUNTY— Several deputies with the Newton County Sheriff's Office (NCSO) responded to Spring Hill Drive on Monday afternoon following a report of an individual attempting to enter homes.

According to information from Caitlin Jett, the NCSO's communications manager, deputies responded to a call of someone allegedly attempting to enter “multiple homes” in the neighborhood.

“The individual was observed holding a firearm but did not discharge it,” Jett told The News.

As of 2:50 p.m. on Monday, the deputies remained on the scene, and the investigation remained ongoing.

The NCSO has not shared additional details about the individuals involved.