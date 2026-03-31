Evan Brunner earns third consecutive All-State selection

Newton High School senior Evan Brunner has once again been selected for the prestigious Georgia All-State Band, marking his third consecutive year earning this elite recognition.

The Georgia All-State Band represents the highest level of achievement for high school musicians across the state. Students must successfully navigate a rigorous, multi-level audition process, first competing at the district level and then advancing to statewide auditions against top student musicians from across Georgia.

For Brunner, this year’s selection carries special meaning as he closes out his high school band career.

“It means more to me this time because this is going to be my last time being able to participate,” Brunner said. “I am truly going to miss All-State Band and high school band as a whole after I graduate.”

Brunner, an accomplished alto saxophonist, has been selected for All-State Band three consecutive years since his sophomore year. His success is the result of both talent and dedication, as he spends significant time refining his craft.

“On a typical week this year, I practice about 20 hours,” Brunner said.

Brunner credits his love of music to the connections it creates through performance.

“What I enjoy most about playing the saxophone is performing for people and with people because it’s one of the quickest ways to connect to people,” said Brunner.

The All-State experience has also allowed Evan to collaborate with some of the most talented student musicians in Georgia.

“It feels like such an honor to be performing with the best students in the state,” Brunner said. “It is also very fun to be surrounded by people who all want to be there and are ready to contribute their full effort to making music.”

Throughout his time at Newton High School, Brunner says the band program has played a defining role in his high school experience.

“Being in the Newton High School band program has helped shape my high school experience by giving me something to be passionate about and proud of,” Brunner said. “The band program at Newton High School has truly shaped my high school experience to be a better one.”

Newton High School Band Director Mr. Jason Smith praised Brunner’s dedication and achievement.

“Evan represents the very best of Newton High School,” Smith said. “His work ethic, commitment to excellence, and genuine love for music have set him apart. Being selected for All-State Band three years in a row is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of him.”

Brunner also emphasized the important role his teachers have played in his journey.

“My band directors in middle school and high school have been huge influences in my musical career because they have been very encouraging and gave me the confidence to pursue more in music,” he said.

After graduation, Brunner plans to attend Georgia State University, where he will major in saxophone performance and continue pursuing music at a high level.

“I do plan on continuing playing my instrument in college and hope to play in many bands while working on my degree,” Brunner said. “I am planning on pursuing a music performance major in saxophone and plan on going to graduate school after to receive a DMA in saxophone performance.”

A Doctor of Musical Arts (DMA) is the highest degree in music performance and is typically required for those who aspire to teach at the collegiate level. Brunner hopes to one day combine his passion for music and education in a career as a university professor.

“I see music as a future career as a saxophone professor at a university,” Brunner said.

“Evan’s achievement is a reflection of both his exceptional talent and his dedication to his craft,” said Newton High School Principal Dr. Stephen Hammock. “Being selected for All-State Band three consecutive years is an incredible accomplishment, and we are proud of the way he represents Newton High School with excellence. We look forward to seeing all that he will accomplish as he continues his musical journey.”