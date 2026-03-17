Tyler Solomon puts pen to paper with Anderson University

COVINGTON, Ga. – One of Newton County’s longest-tenured football players is making the move to Anderson University this fall.

On Thursday, Eastside senior Tyler Solomon officially pinned his letter of intent with Anderson College. The 6-foot-tall two-way player picked Anderson over offers from Manchester University, Eureka College and Ohio Northwestern.

Solomon, who is more commonly known by his nickname “Solo,” said his decision came down to two factors: connection with the coaching staff and proximity to home.

“When I was talking to coaches, I felt like there was a connection,” Solomon said. “I felt like they will ride for me… I just had a great connection with the coaches and the campus is nice and I feel like I can grow there.”

While most players typically see more playing time at the varsity level their junior and senior years, Solomon had the rare opportunity to see consistent playing time during all four years of his high school career.

During his freshman year at Alcovy, Solomon burst onto the scene with 318 rushing yards and four touchdowns. His work earned him an All-Region honorable mention and a spot on the 2022 All-Cov News First Team.

For his sophomore year, Solomon made the move to Eastside High School where he carved out a three-year run as a two-way player. On the offensive side of the ball, he accounted for 1,338 yards on 239 carries and nine touchdowns in three years. Defensively, he tallied 42 tackles with five of those for a loss in two years.

Solomon’s work during those three years earned him multiple more awards, including a first-team All-Region selection in 2025.

Solomon says that he’s still in talks with the coaching staff about what position he will play at the next level. But he feels that his time at Eastside has prepared him well.

“It means a lot,” Solomon said. “I just loved playing with these guys, especially my last year here.”

With his high school graduation right around the corner, Solomon is ready to make the move to Anderson and show the Trojan fanbase what he can do.

“They’re going to get the best version of me on and off the field and in the community.”