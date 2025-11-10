Eastside enters the season with core group as the team looks to make a run

The Eastside Eagles have depth and experience, and the team believes those two things can carry them to what they hope will be a long playoff run.

It is year No. 5 for head coach Dorrian Randolph, and he did not shy away from how experienced this year’s group will be ahead of game one.

“With the team that went to the Sweet 16, most of those guys were transfers so we spent most of that summer trying to gel. This team here, I have had these guys since they were in ninth grade. You are talking about Christian Gatewood [for] three years, Iverson [for] three years, Javon Sullivan [for] three years, Jordan Poole [for] four years. They have grown accustomed to how we do things. The standard is the same no matter the level.”

Last year was crucial for Eastside.

A 16-12 finish led the Eagles to reach the Region 8-AAAA title game before they fell to North Oconee.

What followed was a tough three-point loss to Union Grove in the Class AAAA playoffs.

When the season closed and the offseason began, the team went right to work as many of the players stayed and it gave them another year to gel.

“I think having them this long and running a system throughout the program, now that they are on varsity they just have to up the energy and efficiency and all the things I demand,” Randolph said. ‘But the system part, they understand. They understand what it takes. That is the reason why I say this team will have [at] minimum, Sweet 16 [aspirations]."

The Eagles will return the team’s top scorer and three-point shooter(McDonald) along with the top rebounder(Gatewood).

When it comes to the product on the floor, defensive effort was one of the main focal points.

“Every year I try to get better as a coach and not stay stagnant, I think the intentionality with the guys were the habits. Athletes tend to have bad habits when they are tired, when they are losing. So, being able to have the same habits regardless of what is going on around you. We have been intentional about our defense and effort. We really want to be known for the amount of effort we put on defense.

“We are going to be better in half-court offense, I can’t neglect that. When we walk in the building we want teams to know that they will be in for a fight because we are coming with a vicious defensive effort.”

The Sweet 16 is the goal, and Randolp believes the team has the pieces to do it.

Perhaps the biggest piece is the team’s “big man” — Gatewood.

Gatewood has served as the team’s big man as he has been Randolph’s tallest player. However, Gatewood’s role is set to be expanded.

“What we are thinking is that without having him under the basket and moving him out, we are hoping that it can pull the bigs from the other team out. We have been very good at getting the basket. Finishing, we could work on, but the guards can get to the basket. With CHristian being out, it opens the lane to get to the basket. Lets say if the big is adamant about staying in and protecting the drive, we are hoping Christian will be able to knock down those 15-footers which ultimately is going to pull the big out from the basket.”

If Gatewood’s new role works to perfection, Randolp noted how it would only make things easier for what is a strong group of guards.

Whether it is McDonald, Josiah Johnson, Jordan Poole, Iverson Freeman, Jevon Sulluvain or Roman Sullivan — Randolph has faith in all of them when the time comes.

“[We] are very excited,” Randolph said. “We have Iverson Freeman, who has improved. We have Javon Sullivan who’s younger brother, Roman Sullivan is going to be really good. We have of course Josiah and Jordan Poole. Each one of the guards brings something different. Josiah is really our best defender and he gets downhill. Javon has an excellent pull-up game. Jordan Poole can shoot the three, and Iverson's three-point percentage has risen. At any given time, any of them can get to the basket. But at the same time, they can shoot from the perimeter."

Randolph spent extra time to harp on the Sulivan brothers, whose sibling competition has led both players to get better when they put on the Eastside green.

“He[Javon] has always been a decent defender,” Radnolhp said. “I think he is now our second-best defender battling with Josiah for that first spot. I think he has improved. We are looking for big things from him. He is not that tall but he has that fight in him as if he was tall. Him and his brother[Roman], it goes hand-in-hand because they have always been competing with each other at home since they have been in middle school. At one time the younger brother was ahead skill-wise and effort-wise so I think that made big brother wake up. The two Sullivans are going to be a surprise.”

When it comes to region aspirations, finishing no shorter than last year’s second place results is the standard, according to Randolph.

Furthermore, he noted how the goal will be to take one from the reigning champs.

“Wosrt case scenario, in the same position we were in last year, which was the region championship,” Randolph said. “I actually think we could get one from the champs, I think we can get one from North Oconee. The kids are hungry for it. We were leading at half down in their home last year so that gave the kids confidence. My mindset is that I think we can steal one from them to make it kind of an even fight.”



