Newton County Schools Public Relations Team wins 16 national awards

Newton County Schools (NCS) announced this week that its Public Relations team has earned 16 national awards from the National School Public Relations Association (NSPRA), highlighting the district’s ongoing commitment to transparent, engaging, and effective communication with students, families, staff and the broader community.

Led by Director of Public Relations Sherri Partee and Communications and Visual Media Coordinator Derrick Barnes, the NCS PR team was recognized for excellence across a wide range of media and communication efforts—including video production, social media campaigns, branding and newsletters.

This year’s accolades include four Awards of Excellence, six Awards of Merit and six Honorable Mentions—marking one of the team’s most successful award seasons to date.

“We are honored to be recognized on the national stage by NSPRA,” Partee said. “These awards reflect the creativity, planning, and hard work that go into telling the story of Newton County Schools. We are proud to serve our community by keeping families informed, engaged, and connected to the incredible work happening in our schools every day.”

2025 NSPRA National Awards Received by Newton County Schools PR Team:

Awards of Excellence:

Video: “Be Safe. Game On! It’s Time for Football 2024!”

Video: “Almond J. Turner Tribute and Award”

Video: “Celebrating Our NCS School Bus Drivers”

Social Media: “HERO Campaign”

Awards of Merit:

Video: “2025 State of the District Highlights”

Video: “State of the District: Literacy Initiative”

Video Series: “NCS Teacher of the Year Finalists’ Profiles”

Social Media: “Teacher of the Year Campaign”

Newsletter: “Board Notes 2.0”

Branding: Districtwide Branding Initiative

Honorable Mentions:

Video: “State of the District: Why Newton, Why Now”

Video: “Teacher of the Year Finalists’ Surprise Visits”

Video: “NCS Welcome Back: 2-Week Recap”

Video: “Building Our Future: Newton Education Foundation Supporting Teacher Development”

Video: “NCS Teacher of the Year Celebration Highlights”

Video: “NCS Teacher of the Year Introduction Video: Celebrating Our Teachers”

NSPRA’s national awards program recognizes outstanding school communication materials, with a record number of entries submitted this year from districts across the country. According to NSPRA, the competition celebrates “the creativity, strategy and impact of school communication professionals and education leaders,” with submissions judged on overall excellence and quality within peer categories.

“These honors affirm our belief that effective communication helps to deepen trust and advance transparency,” said Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “In recent years, we have clearly elevated our work in these areas. We are especially grateful for the leadership of Ms. Partee and Mr. Barnes, whose efforts continue to strengthen community confidence and elevate the profile of Newton County Schools at the local, state, and national levels.”