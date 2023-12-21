Newton County BOE approves one-time retention pay adjustment

NEWTON COUNTY – Teachers and employees of the Newton County School System (NCSS) will be bringing in some extra money for the holiday season.

The Newton County Board of Education (BOE) voted unanimously to approve a 1.5 percent one-time retention pay adjustment for all employees during its brief Dec. 19 meeting.

The action taken at the latest board meeting is designed to reduce staff turnover and improve the staff culture as part of recognizing a multitude of strategic goals.

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III released a statement on X, the app formerly known as Twitter, to thank Governor Brian Kemp for his support on education as well, as the Governor also announced a one-time $1,000 retention pay supplement for Georgia’s educators and school support staff.

“I am grateful for Governor Kemp’s ongoing support for educators, particularly in the light of the recent announcement that a mid-year retention supplement will be paid to eligible persons,” Bradley said in a statement. “The Newton County Board of Education also believes that our educators are deserving of additional support, and last evening, unanimously approved a one-time pay adjustment for permanent staff.



“Together, we are hopeful that these two supplements will make for a more comfortable and enjoyable holiday break for Newton County Schools’ staff while also reassuring them of their value and importance.”

Trey Bailey, the District 1 representative, was also happy that the board approved this adjustment.

“I am just glad we are able to do this for our employees,” Bailey said.

Following the approval of the retention pay adjustment, the board also unanimously approved a number of action items that were discussed in the Dec. 12 work session.

All items approved 5-0 by the board are as follows:

The adoption of the FY2025 budget calendar.

A purchasing of maintenance program NextGen software from Harris School solutions which covers the 2024 calendar year.

The purchase of one 48-passenger school bus.

An annual renewable contract for fleet inspection services from Morgan Fleet Services for one-year starting later this month.

A number of items to be declared as surplus and to be disposed of, per board policy.

A number of staff transactions as discussed in executive session.

Before the board voted on action items, they did hear from one public commenter.

Marie Grubbs, a substitute teacher for NCSS stated that substitute teachers who retired out of Newton County should not be making more than substitute teachers who did not retire out of Newton County.

“I know it was an incentive to get retired teachers from Newton County back to sub, but that hasn’t really worked,” Grubbs said. “If it had, we wouldn’t have so many para’s pulled out of the classroom because there’s no subs.”

Grubbs said she feels she is just as valuable as a sub as her NCSS retiree counterparts.

“I feel like I’m just as valuable and the work that I do is just as valuable as that Newton retired teacher,” Grubbs said. “How can we make a difference in pay like that and be justified?”

The board also continued its tradition of recognizing exemplary members of NCSS, by honoring the members of the Alcovy High School drama troupe.

The troupe recently won the region One Act Play championship with their performance of “While Shakespeare Slept.” Additionally, the troupe also won several individual awards and will be performing the act at the Georgia Thespian Conference.

Seventeen students in total were recognized with certificates from the board.

Bradley told the students following the presentation that their talent is a direct representation of how talented students in the district are.

“The regional championship awards and your individual recognition exemplify the immense talent within our district,” Bradley said. “The arts play a crucial role in shaping well-rounded individuals, and your dedication to excellence in theater reflects the spirit of creativity that we aim to foster.”



