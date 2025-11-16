Newton County Board of Education earns 2025 GSBA Quality Board Recognition

Newton County Schools announced that the Newton County Board of Education has earned the Georgia School Boards Association’s (GSBA) 2025 Quality Board Recognition.

This honor reflects the board’s commitment to maintaining essential governance practices that form the foundation for effective leadership and student success. The Quality Board designation acknowledges school boards that meet GSBA’s core standards of governance, ensuring strong oversight, accountability and continuous improvement for the district.

“Earning the Quality Board Recognition affirms our Board’s focus on sound governance and our dedication to meeting the needs of every student,” said Abigail Coggin, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “We are proud to uphold the standards of excellence that ensure our schools and community thrive.”

Superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley commended the Board for its achievement, noting the vital role it plays in the district’s success.

“This recognition is a reflection of our Board’s leadership and commitment to advancing the mission of Newton County Schools,” Bradley said. “Their collaborative approach and focus on student outcomes provide the vision and stability needed to move our district forward.”

To achieve this recognition, the Newton Board of Education successfully met the criteria established by GSBA for Quality Boards, demonstrating its commitment to effective leadership practices and ongoing improvement.

The GSBA Board Recognition Program was created in 1998 by Georgia superintendents and board members, based on the State Board of Education’s Standards for Effective Governance. As one of the first of its kind in the nation, the program continues to set the benchmark for effective governance and board leadership across Georgia.