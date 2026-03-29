Two Newton County Schools students named regional winners in Young Georgia Authors Competition

Newton County Schools has announced that two students have been named regional winners in the prestigious Young Georgia Authors Competition, an annual statewide writing contest that celebrates student creativity and achievement in literacy.

Thomas Allan, a second-grade student from Oak Hill Elementary School, earned top honors in the regional second-grade division with his submission, “My Favorite Day with Sharks.”

Kyiana Andrews, an 11th-grade student from Newton College & Career Academy, was named the regional winner in the 11th-grade category for her piece, “Light, Dying.”

The Young Georgia Authors Competition is unique in that it does not provide a specific prompt or limit students to a particular genre. Instead, students are encouraged to express their creativity through original works of writing up to 1,900 words in length. Submissions may include short stories, poetry, essays, journalism pieces, academic research reports, personal narratives or other original compositions.

Entries are evaluated based on the strength of ideas, clarity and creativity of expression, effective use of language, and the development of a distinctive voice. District winners are selected after careful review of submissions representing each grade level before advancing to the regional level of competition.

To reach the regional stage, both Thomas and Kyiana first earned first-place honors at their respective schools and were then selected as district winners. Their work was submitted to the Griffin RESA regional competition, where it was judged alongside entries from surrounding districts.

“Thomas and Kyiana exemplify the creativity and strong student voice we strive to cultivate in Newton County Schools,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “The Young Georgia Authors Competition provides an important opportunity for students to express themselves through writing, and we are incredibly proud to see their talents recognized at the regional level. Their accomplishments reflect both their dedication and the support of educators and families who encourage a love of literacy.”

Thomas and Kyiana’s winning entries will now advance to the state-level competition for an additional round of judging.