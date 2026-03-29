Newton County Schools celebrates three Governor’s Honors Program finalists

Three Newton County high school students have been selected as finalists for the 2026 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP), one of the most prestigious academic enrichment opportunities in the state of Georgia.

The Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) is a highly competitive, four-week residential summer experience for gifted and talented students who will be rising juniors and seniors. The program provides an immersive learning environment that extends far beyond the traditional high school classroom, offering advanced instruction in a wide range of academic and fine arts disciplines, along with unique cultural and social enrichment opportunities.

The 2026 program will be held from June 14 — July 11 at Georgia Southern University, where students will live on campus and participate in rigorous daily coursework in their selected areas of study, as well as evening enrichment activities designed to broaden their perspectives and enhance their overall experience.

After successfully advancing through school and district-level interviews and being named semifinalists earlier this year, three Newton County Schools’ students have now been selected as GHP finalists. They include Joshua Adeoya, a junior at Eastside High School and the Newton College & Career Academy (NCCA) STEM Institute, who was selected in Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science; Addelyn Consuegra, a sophomore at Eastside High School and the NCCA STEM Institute, who was selected in Dance; and Azaya Foster, a sophomore at Alcovy High School and the NCCA STEM Institute, who was selected in Social Studies.

Selection as a GHP finalist represents an extraordinary accomplishment. Students chosen for the program have demonstrated not only exceptional academic ability and talent in their respective fields, but also a strong commitment to learning, creativity, and intellectual curiosity.

“These students exemplify what it means to pursue excellence with purpose,” said Dr. Ashante Everett, assistant superintendent for Teaching and Learning. “Advancing to the Governor’s Honors Program as finalists is an incredible achievement and reflects both their dedication and the support of the educators who have helped guide them along the way. We are proud of Joshua, Addelyn, and Azaya, and we look forward to seeing the impact they will continue to make as they represent Newton County Schools this summer.”