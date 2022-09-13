Newton campus helps lead double-digit enrollment increase at Georgia Piedmont Tech

DECATUR, Ga. — Georgia Piedmont Technical College’s fall enrollment increase of about 12% is in the top five of all schools in the Technical College System of Georgia.

Nearly 2,800 students have registered for fall 2022 classes compared to less than 2,500 at this time last year at Georgia Piedmont,, a press release stated.

Of those 411 enrolled for classes on the college's Newton campus in Covington — a 6.7% increase from 385 last year.

The Rockdale campus enrolled 396, which was a 14% increase from 346 in fall 2021.

Also, GPTC was offering more classes in these two counties. There were 149 offerings in fall 2021, compared to 160 this year.

The remaining students enrolled at the college's main campus in Clarkston in DeKalb County, officials said.

High schoolers represent a large part of this pool with more than 900 high school students — primarily juniors and seniors — from DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale earning college credit through the dual enrollment program at GPTC.

“While our traditional enrollment is also seeing a healthy hike, we are especially thrilled at the number of dual enrollment students taking classes here at Georgia Piedmont,” said Shawn Adams, vice president of student affairs. “COVID really took a toll on dual enrollment simply because of safety measures and the fact that our recruiters were not allowed to tell the story of GPTC with these young people and their counselors face-to-face. Now that the paradigm is shifting, we are back recruiting at the schools.”

The overall enrollment number will likely get even larger as the college continues to register students for what is commonly referred to as a mini-mester. These eight-week terms are the perfect opportunity for students to either test the college waters for the first time or to pick up extra core and/or program-specific credits. The next mini-mester at Georgia Piedmont starts Oct. 10.

“Every faculty and staff member at the college is committed to recruiting students and preparing them for success. This is what it takes to address the workforce needs of our communities,” said Tavarez Holston, president of GPTC. “We are all involved — whether it’s through face-to-face interaction at our open houses and recruiting events, through digital platforms like organic or paid marketing or just word of mouth.

"This enrollment trend is evidence of the value our college provides our graduates and is proof that the word is getting out about our institution.”

Top 10 programs at all campuses of the college include:

• AAS in Interdisciplinary Studies

• Practical Nursing

• Business Management

• Early Childhood Care/Education

• Computer Programming

• Design & Media Technology

• Cosmetology

• Criminal Justice Technology

• Medical Assisting

• Air Conditioning Technology.



