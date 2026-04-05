Georgia-Pacific Madison Plywood Partners with Newton College & Career Academy to expand student opportunities

Georgia Pacific Madison Plywood recently made a $7,500 donation to Newton College and Career Academy.

Of the total contribution, $4,500 will support OSHA 10 certification training for students enrolled in manufacturing pathways at the career academy, helping prepare them with essential safety credentials as they enter the workforce. The remaining funds will provide two $1,500 scholarships to NCCA seniors who plan to continue their education at institutions within the Technical College System of Georgia.

“Georgia Pacific Madison Plywood values the opportunity to collaborate with Newton College and Career Academy,” said Wesley Stone, plant manager of the Madison facility, in a written statement. “Together, we are helping prepare a skilled, future ready workforce for our community.”

“At Newton College and Career Academy, our mission is to ensure associates(students) graduate both college and career ready, and partnerships like this with Georgia Pacific Madison Plywood make that vision a reality,” said Chad Walker, Principal/CEO of Newton College and Career Academy. “This investment not only equips our associates with industry-recognized safety credentials, but also opens doors for continued education through scholarships. We are grateful for Georgia Pacific’s commitment to developing the next generation of skilled professionals right here in our community.”

Georgia Pacific’s investment reflects its broader focus on strengthening local communities through education, training, and workforce readiness initiatives.

For more information about the work of Georgia Pacific in communities, visit Georgia-Pacific Social Stewardship.