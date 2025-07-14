D. Alan Fowler announces candidacy for Newton County School Board

The Covington News received the following from the campaign of D. Alan Fowler.

Covington, GA — D. Alan Fowler, longtime music educator, community leader, and current Executive Director of the Georgia Music Educators Association, has officially announced his candidacy for the District 5 seat on the Newton County School Board.

With decades of experience in public education and a deep commitment to student success, Fowler is running not with a personal agenda, but with a clear purpose: to ensure that Newton County students and teachers and District 5 continue to be represented by someone who values excellence, integrity, and service. He seeks to build upon the work and contributions of current board member Abigail Coggin, whose years of dedicated service have set a high standard for leadership.

Since moving to Covington in 1995, Fowler and his wife Susan have built their life together in Newton County, raising two daughters—one an Eastside High School graduate and one entering 8th grade this fall. His service in Newton County includes 26 years as Director of Bands at Eastside High School, where he also sponsored the Key Club, as well as many years as the Fine Arts Content Specialist for the Newton County School System. Since 2014, Fowler has served as Music Director of the Newton County Community Band. He was personally selected by the late T.K. Adams, Sr. to continue the legacy of our community’s band, which Mr. Adams and Dr. Dobbs founded in 1993.

“As someone who has taught thousands of students, directed and participated in performances across the country, and advocated for educators at the state and national levels, I understand both the challenges and the opportunities in public education,” said Fowler. “I’m running because I believe in our schools, our students, and our teachers—and I want to ensure we’re making the best decisions for our children’s future.”

A former Teacher of the Year at Eastside High School, Fowler served for many years as Department Chair and as a member of the School Improvement Team. These roles, along with his experience as a county-level content specialist, gave him valuable insight into school and district operations. Since transitioning to his statewide leadership role in 2022, Fowler has gained an even broader perspective on public education across Georgia.

Fowler is a proud graduate of the University of Georgia and holds advanced degrees from Ball State University and Georgia State University. During his tenure at Eastside, his ensembles consistently earned top ratings and performed across seven states, including landmark appearances at Pearl Harbor and the Hollywood Christmas Parade.

A respected band consultant and adjudicator throughout the South, Fowler remains an active musician. He performed at Carnegie Hall this past May with Tara Winds and in 2023 marched in the 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Saluting America’s Band Directors Marching Band. He is or has been a member of several professional and civic organizations, including the National Band Association, Phi Beta Mu, Professional Association of Georgia Educators, and the Covington Kiwanis Club. He and his wife, Susan, are active members of Covington First United Methodist Church and are the proud parents of Katie Beth and Grace.

Fowler brings not only educational expertise but also a collaborative mindset and a passion for service to his campaign. “I want to represent the voices of students, families, and teachers. Together, we can build on what’s working and improve where needed—with transparency, accountability, and vision.”

For more information about Alan Fowler and his campaign, please contact him at FowlerforNewton@gmail.com or visit FowlerforNewton.com.

