Trial for federal case against Marcello Banes, Stephanie Lindsey set for January 2026

NEWTON COUNTY – Suspended Newton County officials Marcello Banes and Stephanie Lindsey will now know when they will get their day in court.

According to a Nov. 5 court filing with the U.S. Northern District Court of Georgia, the federal case against Banes and Lindsey will go to trial on Jan. 27, 2026.

In the same filing, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May denied Banes and Lindsey’s motion to dismiss the majority of the charges against them, officially adopting a recommendation submitted by U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda T. Walker last month.

The legal troubles for Banes and Lindsey began in June 2024 when they were indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment alleges that Banes – in his capacity as a member of the Joint Development Authority – and Lindsey – who acted in her capacity as a realtor of CSL Realty Group – coordinated a brokerage deal with an industry prospect in Stanton Springs who wished to purchase 40 acres of land. The company, named “Company A” in court filings, reportedly paid Lindsey $150,000 in commission following the sale, of which $100,000 was then put into a mutual business entity called “LatReb Logistics LLC.”

It is alleged that this money was then obtained by Banes – who voted to approve the transaction in his role as a JDA board member – to put toward a new house. “Company A” stated that they would not have gone through with the transaction had they known Banes would be receiving any of the commission.

Lindsey’s attorney in this case, Brian Mendelsohn, first filed a motion to dismiss charges related to money laundering on Aug. 27, 2024. Banes’ attorney, Michelle McIntyre, submitted a similar request on Sept. 9, 2024, with the addition to dismiss charges of providing false statements to an FBI agent.

In the motions to dismiss, both defendants argued that the $150,000 commission payment did not constitute wire fraud or honest services fraud.

However, all requests were denied in Wednesday’s ruling.

Now, Banes will stand trial for two counts of money laundering conspiracy, four counts of transactional money laundering, two counts of concealment money laundering, two counts of making false statements to a federal agent and one count of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Lindsey faces charges of two counts of money laundering conspiracy, two counts of transactional money laundering, two counts of concealment money laundering and two counts of making and subscribing a false tax return.

Both have maintained their innocence and have pleaded not guilty.

In the time since the federal indictment was handed down, Banes was suspended from his county office by Gov. Brian Kemp on two occasions. The first suspension came in August 2024. However, when his term lapsed in January, he returned to office, only to be suspended again by Kemp two months later.

Lindsey took office in January 2025 after winning the District 3 Commissioner seat in November. She was suspended alongside Banes.

Both are suspended until a disposition is determined in their case or whenever their terms end, whichever comes first.

Banes is also no longer representing Newton County on the JDA board. Current District 1 Commissioner Stan Edwards is now the appointed representative from the Newton County Board of Commissioners.



