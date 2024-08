District 3 commissioner-elect Stephanie Lindsey has filed a motion to dismiss three federal charges against her, according to court documents. The motion filed on Aug. 27 by Lindsey and attorney Brian Mendelsohn is the latest chapter in the ongoing legal battle against Lindsey and suspended chairman Marcello Banes. Both Banes and Lindsey were indicted by a federal grand jury on June 11 on various money laundering charges.