NCSO receives invite to honor the fallen at 38th Annual Candlelight Vigil in Washington, D.C.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has been invited to attend the 38th annual Candlelight Vigil at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 13, as part of the national observance of National Police Week.

The vigil, hosted by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, is one of the most solemn and meaningful events in the country dedicated to honoring law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

This year’s invitation, as in previous years since 2017, carries profound personal meaning for Sheriff Ezell Brown and the Newton County Sheriff’s Office. The agency was asked to attend in recognition of a line-of-duty death within its ranks. For Brown, it also reflects the line-of-duty losses that occurred during his tenure as president of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association, a period marked by the sacrifice of multiple officers across the state of Georgia.

“This is not something we take lightly. I have great respect for the leaders who came before me, but the reality is that these losses occurred during my tenure,” Brown said. “It is my responsibility to ensure our agency honors one of our own and stands alongside those who served communities across this state. To be there, to witness the families and to take part in honoring our fallen reinforces a duty we feel deeply: to show up, to remember and to never let their sacrifice be forgotten.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office will play an active role throughout the week of May 9–16, as part of National Police Week observances in the nation’s capital.

The agency’s Motor Unit will assist in escorting families of fallen officers into events, ensuring they are honored with compassion and reverence. The Honor Guard will stand watch at memorial sites, greet surviving family members and dignitaries and provide ceremonial honors throughout the week.

Brown emphasized that the agency’s presence is rooted in service and remembrance.

“When we are called to honor our fallen, we go. We show up for the families and for our brothers and sisters in law enforcement, and most importantly, for the promise that their names will never be forgotten,”Brown said.

The Candlelight Vigil at the National Mall draws thousands of survivors, officers and supporters from across the country each year. The names of officers added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial are formally read aloud as candlelight illuminates the grounds in their honor, a tradition that remains one of the most moving tributes in the nation.

"For the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, participation in this event is not only an honor, but a commitment to stand in remembrance of those who gave everything in service to others," a news release stated.