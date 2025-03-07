Governor Brian Kemp suspends Marcello Banes, Stephanie Lindsey from county offices

NEWTON COUNTY – This afternoon, Governor Brian Kemp suspended Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes and District 3 Commissioner Stephanie Lindsey from their respective offices on the Newton County Board of Commissioners. Both faced suspension due to ongoing federal money laundering charges brought forth against them in June 2024. In Banes’ place, the Governor has named former Newton County clerk of courts Linda Hays as interim chair and former Newton County deputy Andre Cooper as interim commissioner.