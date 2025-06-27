Sheriff’s office announces reward of up to $8,000 for information regarding teenage murder suspect

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) “may be” offering an award of up to $8,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the apprehension and conviction of 16-year-old murder suspect Jayden Daniel.

According to a Facebook post by the NCSO, Daniel is wanted in connection with the murder of his stepfather, David Gay. Daniel is accused of shooting and killing Gay in his home on May 13 at Avery Place in Covington.

Previous posts regarding Daniel have not offered monetary rewards.

According to that same Facebook post, Daniel is facing five charges, including murder, aggravated assault, theft by taking, possession of a handgun by a person under 18 and possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

The NCSO considers Daniel to be “armed and dangerous.” The office recommends that anyone who has contact with him or is aware of his location avoid approaching him and contact 911 instead.

Anyone with information regarding this case can email bdunston@newtonsheriffga.org or agrijalva@newtonsheriffga.org or call 678-625-1589, 866-865-TIPS or 877-WANTED2.