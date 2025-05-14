16-year-old wanted for murder of stepfather

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 16-year-old is currently wanted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly killing his stepfather on Tuesday.





The NCSO asks the public to be on alert for 16-year-old Jayden Daniel. Daniel is currently the top suspect in a homicide investigation and is believed to be armed and dangerous.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the NCSO responded to a call that a person had been shot around Avery Drive in Covington. Upon arriving at the residence of 41-year-old David Gay, deputies discovered Gay deceased inside.

Investigators currently believe that Gay was shot and killed by Daniel, who is his stepson.

According to a news release from the NCSO, Daniel reportedly fled in Gay’s vehicle, a 2016 Cadillac Escalade. The car has since been discovered at Denny Dobbs Park, but Daniel was not found in the vicinity.

The NCSO advises that anyone who sees Daniel not approach him, and instead contact 911 immediately. Anyone with information regarding the suspect can report it at 911 or contact Investigator James at 678-625-1543.