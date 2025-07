Jail Log: July 13, 2025

ANDERSON, TREMAYNE LENELLE, 38, 6154 JOHNSON DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

BENTON, JESTON O'NEAL, 25, 10532 BROWN BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORIG CH: (SIMPLE BATTERY 2 CTS.

BIRMINGHAM, KENDARIUS DEONTE, 28, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 00000, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH BURGLARY - 1ST DEGREE (FELONY), PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWLS), PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM (ORIG: DWLS).

BOAKYE, RICKY DELANEY, 40, 233 DOVE PLACE SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:POSS OF FIREARM DUR CRIME).

BRADFORD, QUADDIR YASIN, 31, 6588 RALORNE CT STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30087, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY SOUTH FULTON.

BRANCH-ABERDEEN, ANTHONY ANDREW, 33, 2043 OLD COVINGTON RD CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED TO SERVE BAIL OF SENTENCE IN NCJ.

BROWN, JAMAAL KEYON, 34, 90 SILVER RIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE, U-TURNS.

BROWN, ROMEO ANTHONY, 35, 3117 WEST ST SW COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

CAINES, SAMUEL MARCUS, 45, 355 PAINE CROSSING RD SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT LOCAL ORDINANCE.

CLARK, JAVIAN JAY, 20, 55 SERENA CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

COFIELD, ISRAEL ANTONIO, 39, 275 BROWN STREET VALLEY STREAM, NY 11580, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE, GIVING FALSE NAME, ADDRESS, OR BIRTHDATE TO LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT O FFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

COOPER, JAHMAI ALEXANDER, 26, 1097 SCENIC PARK TRAIL LAWRENCEVILLE, GA 30046, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

DALTON, DOUGLAS JAMES, 52, 380 PAUL SMITH RD COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD

JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, STOPPING, STANDING, OR PARKING PROHIBITE STAND OR PARK A VEHICLE, WHETHER OCC.

DIBBLE, JOSEPH WAYNE, 54, 155 TALL OAK TRAIL COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED CHILD MOLESTATION, CRIMINAL ATTEMPT TO COMMIT (RAPE), ENTICING A CHILD FOR INDECENT PURPOSES INCEST.

DOBY, PIERRE WENDELL, 35, 25 TEAL CT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

DOROUGH, ANDREW JONAH, 24, 245 DOUBLES DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 12, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

DURHAM, KENNY ODEN, 49, 6171 PETTY STREET COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT.

DURHAM, QUIN JABAROS, 42, 40 WHITE HILL DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH CERTIFICATE OF REG; REPLACEMEN T OF LOST REG CERTIFICATE, DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- MISDEMEANOR, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR.

ELLIS, CHARLES FITZGERALD, 54, 3415 ROSEDALE DR NW HUNTSVILLE, AL 35810, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 12, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG POSS OF COCAINE.

ELLIS-TOYCO, WESLEY CHANCE, 30, 41 IVY STREET PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, OPERATION OF VEH W/OUT CURRENT PLATE/ EXPIRED PLATE 1ST OFFENSE, RECKLESS DRIVING.

FREEMAN, ANTHONY LAKALE, 45, 6190 BANKS ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 12, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED THEFT BY TAKING - FELONY.

GILBERT, JAMES GARFIELD, 69, 6000 CLARK ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH OPEN CONTAINER, PUBLIC DRUNKENNESS.

GRANT, ALEXIS MARIE, 26, 1524 RIVER GLEN DR LOGANVILLE, GA 30052, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED 12 HOURS- RELEASE AT 18:00 ON 07/13/25.

GREENE, JASMINE NICOLE, 30, 901 MERCURY DR ATLANTA, GA 30310, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

HILL, CEDRIC DANTE, 43, 2470 CHESTERBRIDGE ROAD ATLANTA, GA 30035, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH BURGLARY - 1ST DEGREE (FELONY).

HIGHTOWER, DEVONTE RASHAUN, 31, 3130 BOHANNON ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH BACK FOR COURT.

HOLLOWAY, JACOB DEAN, 18, 9045 B SPILLERS DR COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING, TOO FAST FOR CONDITIONS.

HOWARD, GARRION TIMOTHY, 20, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

HOWARD, KEVIN BRANTLEY, 46, 961 HWY 11 LOT 34 SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

HOWARD, MELISSA, 42, 961 HWY 11 S SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA 30025, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH DISORDERLY CONDUCT.

HOWARD, RASHOD DEON, 30, 85 MANAS CT COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***DORAVILLE PD***, HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***S. FULTON S.O.***.

HUMPHRIES, DWIGHTEZ PIERRE, 40, 2820 LAKESIDE CIRCLE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRIMINAL TRESPASS - FAMILY VIOLENCE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE 3RD DEGREE 3R D OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE.

JACOBS, FLOYD XAVIER, 54, 9475 BANDYWOOD DRIVE SW COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

JAMES, DEVROY LORY, 17, 255 HEATON DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH RECKLESS DRIVING, SERIOUS INJURY BY VEHICLE.

JEFFERSON, JONTAVIUS DAQUAN, 19, 3205 WEST ST NW COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH POSSESS. OF ARMS BY CONVICTED FELONS & FIRST OFFEND. PROBATN.

JOHNSON, CHARLES CHRISTOPHER, 57, HOMELESS CONYERS, GA 30094, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM S ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

JOHNSON, JAMARION DWAYNE, 18, 1020 LOWER RIVER RD. COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL TRESPASS, SIMPLE BATTERY.

JOHNSON, SYLVESTER, 72, 70 TARA WAY COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING - MISDEMEANOR.

JONES, TRAVIS DENORMAN, 37, 5128 TEW LN COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY GSP JULY 6 AND JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, HABITUAL VIOLATORS, IMPROPER LANE USAGE, OPEN CONTAINER, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR DRIVING W/SUSP LICENSE, FALSE REPORT OF A CRIME, FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR CRIMINAL TRESPS OBSTRUCTION, DRIVING W/SUSPENDED LIC.

KURTZ, KERRI ALANNA, 32, 2070 LAKE HARBIN RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN - 2ND DEGREE (FELONY).

LAMONTE, TIMOTHY JAMES, 38, 34 POPLAR ST PORTERDALE, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH BURGLARY - 1ST DEGREE (FELONY).

LANEY, MELISSA CLAIRE, 40, 798 MOUNTAIN VIEW DR STONEMOUNTAIN, GA 30083, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY ***HENRY COUNTY S.O.***.

LEE, DAVEY LONNIE, 36, 121 WATER EDGE LANE JACKSON, GA 30033, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL DAMAGE TO PROPERTY - 2ND DEGREE.

LOPEZ-CRUZ, ERICK IVAN, 22, 1220 S WHISKEY RD CANDOR, NC 27229, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY **MOORE CO (NORTH CAROLINA)**.

MACK, TYLER ALEXANDER, 24, 880 MILLS DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), SPEEDING - 25 TO 34 OVER.

MANCE, JUSTIN SOLOMON, 55, 5136 EAST PONCE DE LEON STONE MOUNTAIN, GA 30083, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY GWINNETT CO SO.

MCCRAY, KEVIN DWAYNE, 34, 285 VICTORIA BLVD OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 13, AND CHARGED WITH HOLD FOR OTHER AGENCY (CONYERS PD).

MCRAE, TAVARION LAANTHONY, 19, 5592 FOUR WINDS R SW. LILBURN, GA 30047, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WITHOUT A VALID LICENSE (MISDEMEANOR).

MILLER, ASHLIN SIMONE, 21, 185 MARY JANE LANE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), NO PROOF OF INSURANCE.

MILLWOOD, ALLISON KNIGHT, 52, 1740 KENCHEEFOO NEE RD RUTLEDGE, GA 30663, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 12, AND CHARGED WITH IMPROPER STOPPING ON HIGHWAY, MARIJUANA-POSSESS LESS THAN 1 OZ., POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE.

MOSS, TIMOTHY, 49, 5190 AVERY ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), DUI - DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL, NO SEAT BELTS.

MOTA BRITO, MARTIN EDUARDO, 28, 1301 KEYS FERRY RD MCDONOUGH, GA 30252, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOK ED (MISDEMEANOR).

MURENO LEON, CORY NA, 23, 12641 BROWN BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY PPD JULY 12, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR), PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA, DRUGS NOT IN ORIGINAL CONTAINER - MISDEMEANOR, KNOWINGLY DRIVING MOTOR VEHICLE ON SUSPENDED, CANCELED, OR REVOKED REGISTRATION, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE IV CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN.

NOLLEY, POTELIUS TWWAN, 42, 40 SHENANDOAH DR COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH AFFRAY (FIGHTING).

PARKER, QUINTA KELWIN, 48, 5144 LACKEY ST COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE-SUBSEQUENT CONVI CTION OR PRIOR FORCIBLE FELONY CONVICTION, RECEIPT, POSSESSION OR TRANSPORT OF FIRE ARM BY CONVICTED FELON OR FELONY FIRST, WILLFUL OBSTRUCTION OF LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS - MISDEMEANOR, PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERMS ARE ALTERED) FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE.

PERRY, DALE CHARLES, 38, HOMELESS COVINGTON, GA 00000, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 10, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:AGG BATTERY).

RAMIEREZ, GRECIA YANIRA, 36, 3104 TREE CORNERS PKWY NORCROSS, GA 30092, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION ORG:DRIVING WITHOUT A LICENSE AND SPEEDING.

RUTHERFORD, JOSHUA WADE, 35, 1640 AQUA RD MADISON, GA 30650, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG DUI, OPEN CONTAINER).

SNOW, STEPHEN, 43, 130 CREEKSTONE COURT COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH FAILURE TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTABLE CHARGE- FELONY(PFBCV, DWOL).

STILLMAN, ROCHELLE RENEE, 32, 4305 PAXTON LANE SW LILBURN, GA 30047, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY.

TERRELL, ALIYAH MARIE, 22, 12641 BROWN BRIDGE RD COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG:TERR THREATS).

THOMAS, JIMMY JAMENE, 50, 3134 STONE MOUNTAIN RD CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH COURT SENTENCED.

TOLBERT, MEGAN AR, 35, 2547 POST VILLAGE DR SMYRMA, GA 30080, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (ORG POSS OF METH, POSS MARIJU, VIOL M.

TULLIS, DIVION TERRELL, 19, 200 LONG CREEK DRIVE COVINGTON, GA 30016, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 7, AND CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS AND ACTS- AGAINST A LEO (MISDEMEANOR).

VENEGAS, FRANSISCO JAVIER, 27, 7966 KEYSTONE COURT JONESBORO, GA 30236, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, ARMED ROBBERY, BATTERY.

WALLACE, ZACHOBIA CAPRICE, 25, 10544 HWY 36 APT # 2301 COVINGTON, GA 30014, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR, CRUELTY TO CHILDREN IN THE 3RD DEGREE 3RD OR SUBSEQUENT OFFENSE.

WILLIAMS, BRANDON DEMONTAE, 26, 3556 LIGHTHOUSE WAY CONYERS, GA 30013, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH POSSESSION OF FIREARM OR KNIFE DURING COMMISSION OF OR ATTEMPT TO COMMIT CERTAIN, PURCHASE, POSSESSION, MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION, OR SALE OF MARIJUANA SPEEDING - 10-14 OVER.

WISE, DIIJON ORLANDUS, 30, 59 FLAT ROCK RD OXFORD, GA 30054, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 8, AND CHARGED WITH DRIVING WHILE LICENSE SUSPENDED OR REVOKED (MISDEMEANOR).

WRIGHT, ASHLEY NIQUEL, 24, 3840 ARBOR LANE CONYERS, GA 30094, WAS ARRESTED BY NCSO JULY 11, AND CHARGED WITH BATTERY-FAMILY VIOLENCE (1ST OFFENSE) MISDEMEANOR.

YOUNGBLOOD, JOHN THOMAS, 60, 1618 CENTRA VILLA DR ATLANTA, GA 30311, WAS ARRESTED BY CPD JULY 9, AND CHARGED WITH PROBATION VIOLATION (WHEN PROBATION TERM ORG DWLS.

WEEKENDERS

BARTLEY, JAMES EDWARD, 55, STOCKBRIDGE, GA.

BLACKWELL, CARLOS EVERETTE, 33, LITHONIA, GA.

DAVIS, TOBIAS TYRAIL, 48, COVINGTON, GA.

HAGANS, SHAQWAN MARVIN, 37, COVINGTON, GA.

KING, EDNA RACHEL, 45, COVINGTON, GA.

MERRICK, JOLISA JOANNA, 35, COVINGTON, GA.

MILLER, DAVID TIMOTHY, 37, LOGANVILLE, GA.

SANDS, SHAWAUNNA SHAMEL, 34, COVINGTON, GA.

THOMAS, WILLIAM ANTONIO, 29, CONYERS, GA.