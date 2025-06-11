Gwinnett teenager arrested in hit-and-run that killed 15-year-old

NEWTON COUNTY — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) has arrested 17-year-old Joseph Ghebraamlak of Gwinnett in connection with the hit-and-run that killed a local 15-year-old.

Ghebraamlak is being charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run after he allegedly hit and killed a 15-year-old with his vehicle on June 2. The victim was later identified as Dominic Flowers, of Covington.

According to a press release from the NCSO, Ghebraamlak was arrested earlier today and is currently booked in the Newton County Detention Center.

Around 10:30 p.m. on June 2, the NCSO responded to a hit-and-run call on Highway 36, just south of Hummingbird Lane. Upon arrival, the deputies discovered Flowers in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Sheriff Ezell Brown continues to extend his deepest condolences to the family of the victim, Dominic Flowers, during this time,” the NCSO press release stated. “He also expresses his appreciation to all those who worked tirelessly on this case and assisted in the arrest. This includes the Newton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Criminal Investigations Division, the Alcovy Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, the Snellville Police Department, the Loganville Police Department and all other dedicated personnel involved.”

The victim’s family set up a GoFundMe to assist with funeral expenses. It is available here.