Emory police on lookout for man seen entering Oxford dorm with handgun

OXFORD, Ga. — Emory University Police reportedly want to question a man who was seen leaving the Oxford College campus in a black car after he entered a dorm carrying a handgun and prompted a brief lockdown today.

The person was described as a Black male with a gray shirt and hair in dreadlocks. He was driving a black Ford Fusion with a temporary tag, said sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Jack Redlinger.

The initial report to Emory Police at about 1:45 p.m. today prompted college officials to issue a "shelter in place" call to students and staff and an evacuation and search of Murdy and Elizer dormitories, Redlinger said.

"One of the students saw him entering the building and the gun hanging out of his pants," Redlinger said. "We do have photos and video of the gentleman getting into a car and leaving,."

Redlinger said the sheriff's office received a call for assistance from Emory and Oxford police at about 1:47 p.m. Covington Police, Georgia State Patrol and GBI also responded to the scene, he said.

Emory Deputy Chief Burt Bichtinec said in a statement that his officers responded quickly to the report of a handgun "as a cautionary measure."

"This afternoon, members of the Oxford College community were asked to shelter in place as the Emory Police Department and local law enforcement agencies investigated a report of an individual with a handgun on campus. After completing this investigation and finding no threat to our community, we issued an all clear. Emory University is now resuming all normal campus operations.

"I understand that many at Emory — students, faculty, staff, parents and families — were deeply shaken and concerned by this experience. I want you to know that the actions of the Emory Police Department were pursued as a cautionary measure. We responded quickly to keep everyone as safe as possible. Thank you all for your understanding."

This is a developing story.





